North America Food Acidulants Market Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Supply 2021-2026

The North America food acidulants Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global North America Food Acidulants Market profiled in the report: Cargill, Incorporated, Brenntag Holding GmbH, Tate & Lyle PLC, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Corbion NV, Bartek Ingredients Inc., FBC Industries, Archer Daniels Midland Company

Key Market Trends

Citric Acid is the Largest Market

Citric acid holds the major share of the Market studied as citric acid is one of the most prominent acidulants purchased by food manufacturers of North America, due to its role as an additive in the production of products, like yogurt, sausages, and soft drinks. Its role as an additive includes several useful functions in food formulations, like sterilization, bacterial stabilization, flavor fixation, flavor enhancement, and standardization of acid levels. Moreover, the rising demands from RTD beverages and RTE foods are another major factor for driving the sales of citric acid in the region. The Marketplace has also witnessed the emergence of innovative beverages with exotic and ethnic fruit flavors and flavor blends. Therefore, North America is exhibiting a decent growth rate, and the emerging Markets are expected to grow more robustly in the forecast period. All the leading companies such as Tate & Lyle PLC., and Archer Daniels Midland Company and others provide citric acid to the North America Market. Thus, widely contributing to the citric acid Market in the region.

Global North America Food Acidulants Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Acetic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Malic Acid

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Beverages

Dairy

Bakery

Meat & Poultry

Confectionery

Regional Analysis For North America Food Acidulants Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

