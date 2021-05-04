North America FMCG Logistics Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth and Business Opportunities till 2025 – DHL Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Agility Logistics, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, XPO Logistics, Nippon Express

The North America FMCG Logistics Market research report provides detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, regional scope and technological developments by the primary market players. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces, PESTEL, and market analysis to provide a 360-degree research study on the North America FMCG Logistics market. The research study discusses about important market strategies, future plans, market share growth, and product portfolios of leading companies. The final report copy provides the impact analysis of novel COVID-19 pandemic on the North America FMCG Logistics market as well as fluctuations during the forecast period.

Some of the existing major players in the market include DHL Group, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Agility Logistics, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, XPO Logistics, Nippon Express, DB Schenker, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics and APL Logistics.

The North America FMCG Logistics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecasted period.

Key Market Trends

Growing E-Grocery Sales in United States driving FMCG Logistics

The market size of the Grocery Stores and Supermarkets industry is expected to reach $682 billion in revenue by end of 2020. There are many factors affecting the growth of E-Grocery Sales. The market is expected to grow with the rising millennial population, growing e-commerce market, expansion of business models by major players, integration of voice technology, rising demand for grocery apps, etc.

Packaged Food Segment Experienced Maximum Growth during Covid-19

With the onset of Covid-19, many sectors of the economy have experienced a setback except for FMCG and Pharmaceutical Sectors. These 2 sectors have experienced an increase in demands as they are a part of essential goods category. With Social Distancing rules, the Retail e-commerce industry has witnessed a surge in their revenues. The Retail e-commerce revenue from food and beverage sales amounted to almost 7.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2019 and has been increasing since.

