North America Fluid Milk Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
The North America fluid milk market reached a volume of 31.8 Billion Liters in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Fluid milk is a nutrient-rich dairy product obtained from milch animals, like cow, buffalo, goat and camel. It is rich in nutrients, vitamins A, D, E, and K, casein and lactalbumin, lactose, calcium, and phosphorous. In the North American region, the demand for fluid milk has increased as it helps prevent hypertension, dental decay, dehydration, respiratory problems, obesity, osteoporosis and cancer.
Market Trends:
The North America fluid milk market is primarily driven by the rising preference of health-conscious consumers toward nutritious and healthy dairy products. The extensive use of fluid milk in the food and beverage industry has also bolstered the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements that have led to improvements in homogenization, pasteurization, standardization, aseptic processing and packaging operations are also contributing to the market growth. These processes extend the shelf-life and help in retaining the freshness of the product.
Moreover, market players are developing specialty fluid milk beverages and introducing acidophilus, lactose-reduced, and lactose-free milk, especially for consumers with maldigestion or lactose intolerance. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Fluid Milk Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Type
5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
5.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Fluid Milk Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Impact of COVID-19
6.3 Market Forecast
7 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Type
7.1 Whole
7.2 Reduced Fat
7.3 Low Fat
7.4 Fat Free
7.5 Organic
7.6 Others
8 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Packaging Material
8.1 Paper
8.2 Plastic
8.3 Glass
8.4 Others
9 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Specialty Food Stores
9.4 Online Stores
9.5 Others
10 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Country
10.1 United States
10.1.1 Historical Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.1.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
10.1.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.1.5 Market Forecast
10.2 Canada
10.2.1 Historical Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Breakup by Type
10.2.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material
10.2.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
10.2.5 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Raw Material Procurement
12.3 Manufacturers
12.4 Marketing and Distribution
12.5 Retailers
12.6 End-Consumers
13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Rivalry
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
