North America Fluid Milk Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Fluid milk is a nutrient-rich dairy product obtained from milch animals, like cow, buffalo, goat and camel. It is rich in nutrients, vitamins A, D, E, and K, casein and lactalbumin, lactose, calcium, and phosphorous. In the North American region, the demand for fluid milk has increased as it helps prevent hypertension, dental decay, dehydration, respiratory problems, obesity, osteoporosis and cancer.

Market Trends:

The North America fluid milk market is primarily driven by the rising preference of health-conscious consumers toward nutritious and healthy dairy products. The extensive use of fluid milk in the food and beverage industry has also bolstered the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements that have led to improvements in homogenization, pasteurization, standardization, aseptic processing and packaging operations are also contributing to the market growth. These processes extend the shelf-life and help in retaining the freshness of the product.

Moreover, market players are developing specialty fluid milk beverages and introducing acidophilus, lactose-reduced, and lactose-free milk, especially for consumers with maldigestion or lactose intolerance. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the near future.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Fluid Milk Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Type

5.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

5.3 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Fluid Milk Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Impact of COVID-19

6.3 Market Forecast

7 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Type

7.1 Whole

7.2 Reduced Fat

7.3 Low Fat

7.4 Fat Free

7.5 Organic

7.6 Others

8 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Packaging Material

8.1 Paper

8.2 Plastic

8.3 Glass

8.4 Others

9 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Specialty Food Stores

9.4 Online Stores

9.5 Others

10 North America Fluid Milk Market: Breakup by Country

10.1 United States

10.1.1 Historical Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.1.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

10.1.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1.5 Market Forecast

10.2 Canada

10.2.1 Historical Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Breakup by Type

10.2.3 Market Breakup by Packaging Material

10.2.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.2.5 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Raw Material Procurement

12.3 Manufacturers

12.4 Marketing and Distribution

12.5 Retailers

12.6 End-Consumers

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Rivalry

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

