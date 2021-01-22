North America Floor Coating Market worth US$ 965.6 Mn by 2027 – Exclusive Report by Business Market Insights

The North America floor coating market is accounted to US$ 493.7 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 965.6 Mn by 2027.

The North America Floor Coating Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The North America Floor Coating Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

The North America floor coating market is bifurcated based on flooring material as wood, concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others. The concrete segment dominated the North America floor coating market in 2018. The concrete flooring material is not only durable, reliable, and incredibly long-lasting, but also developed a reputation for being austere, utilitarian, and course underfoot. However, modern advancements have given the flooring professionals a variety of design options that are allowing them to reinvent this primary building material entirely. Today concrete floors have the option to be polished smooth or even be textured to provide traction.

Top Key Players:-

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd

Maris Polymers S.A.

Michelman, Inc

The Lubrizol Corporation

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc

3M Company

Sika AG

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Rust-Oleum

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of North America Floor Coating industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting North America Floor Coating market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting North America Floor Coating market in these regions.

