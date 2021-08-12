North America Fire Protection Water Storage Tanks Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Fire Protection Water Storage Tanks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america fire protection water storage tanks market reached a value of US$ 247 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the north america market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Fire protection water storage tanks are widely used for supplying water to fire sprinkler systems. They are commonly utilized in high-rise buildings and warehouses with high-piled storage. These systems create a dedicated location for certain volumes of water that can be utilized for dousing fire. They are affordable and highly durable in nature with an extended service life. As a result, they are extensively utilized in residential and commercial spaces for avoiding fire-related injuries or deaths.

The North America fire protection water storage tanks market is majorly driven by the increasing incidences of fire-related injuries. The usage of fire protection water storage systems acts as a first line of defense against fire to provide enough time for individuals to escape imminent danger. The market is further driven by the rising demand for water storage tanks that ensure minimal water loss. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include rapid industrialization and the launch of high-performance smart variants in the market.

North America Fire Protection Water Storage Tanks Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america fire protection water storage tanks market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Superior Tank Co., Inc

Tank Connection, LLC

F. Warren Group Inc

CST Industries, Inc

National Storage Tank, Inc

Fisher Tank Company

DN Tanks, Inc

Gulf Coast Tank and Construction Co.

Pittsburg Tank & Tower Co Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america fire protection water storage tanks market on the basis of material type, coating type, country, size and application.

Breakup by Material Type:

Steel

Fiberglass

Others

Breakup by Coating Type:

Epoxy

Glass-Fused-To-Steel

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Breakup by Size:

100,000-250,000 Gallons

50,000-100,000 Gallons

25,000-50,000 Gallons

>250,000 Gallons

<25,000 Gallons

Breakup by Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

