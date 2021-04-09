North America Feed Phosphate Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2026

The trending adoption of farm animals as pets has been fueling the demand for tricalcium phosphates in the North America feed phosphate market. The industry share from pet livestock applications is set to rise at a 2.7% CAGR through the forecast timeline.

The owners of barnyard animals such as horses, mules, and donkeys, sheep, and goats have been exhibiting a preference for high quality livestock feed. This includes tricalcium phosphate owing to the health benefits such as blood clotting, muscle contraction, nerve impulse transmission, and skeletal formation.

The North America feed phosphate industry share is poised for substantial growth over the next few years, as the addition of feed phosphates to animal diet is associated with higher productivity and optimal health. These additives boost fertility as well as improve gut functionality in poultry, cattle, and other livestock animals.

Since the poultry & meat industry is the largest segment of the agriculture industry in the U.S., livestock health is a primary area of concern amongst cattle breeders. The country is also among the largest producers of beef in the world, due to which the productivity of calf crop and cattle production is crucial. With the increased awareness regarding the health benefits of feed phosphates, these factors will aid the expansion of the North America feed phosphate market forecast.

Since a considerable number of animals are found to be suffering on account of phosphorous deficiency, farmers and livestock owners have been looking to add feed phosphates to livestock feed. Deficiency of phosphorous can impair metabolism rate, reduce body weight, and lead to skeletal problems.

It can hamper the overall health of animals, and in extreme cases, might even result in death. Thus, the focus toward ensuring adequate level of phosphorous of animal breeders has been pushing the North America feed phosphate market size.

In terms of product, dicalcium phosphate segment is expected to witness considerable growth through the forecast years and is slated to expand at a 3.5% CAGR through 2026. The North America feed phosphate market share from the segment was estimated at $600 million during 2019.

The rising degree of usage of this product can be ascribed to the significant advantages it offers when added to cattle feed. Not only is dicalcium phosphate a rich source of phosphorous and calcium but can also boost the milk production in cows and buffaloes, at the same time improving their immunity.

The poultry livestock segment has been witnessing expanding demand for mono-dicalcium phosphates in chicken feed. The North America feed phosphate industry share from the segment is expected to surpass $625 million by 2026, growing at 3.9% CAGR through the forecast years.

The inclusion of dicalcium and mono-dicalcium phosphates as a growth supplement in chicken feed has been boosting the laying capacity along with preventing diseases, consequently scaling up meat and egg production.

AG CHEMI GROUP, Potash Corp., OCP Group, Rotem Turkey, TIMAB, Elixir Group, The Mosaic Company, EuroChem Ltd., Lifosa, and Phosagro Ltd. are some prominent feed phosphate companies in North America.

