North America Fats and Oils Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, Bunge Limited, Ag Processing Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Richardson International Limited

The North America Fats and Oils Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Report Analyses post COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The North American fats and oils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 78 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global North America Fats and Oils Market: Cargill Incorporated, Wilmar International Ltd, Bunge Limited, Ag Processing Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Richardson International Limited, Olam International, Arista Industries

Market Overview:

– Changing consumer dietary habits is projected to positively influence the fats & oils market over the forecast period. The rise in processed food consumption coupled with high-quality edible oil demand is expected to have a positive impact on the fats & oils market.

– An increase in awareness of obesity and its association with heart diseases and diabetes are responsible for the changing food trend among consumers. Oils and fats manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing healthier products, including low-cholesterol and low-carbohydrate foods, in order to cater to the growing demand from health-conscious consumers.

– Shifting consumer buying patterns have gained the attraction of fats & oil suppliers, prompting them to update their product portfolios for reflecting potential demand for varieties along with added benefits.

Rise in the Consumption of Olive Oil

Consumption of olive oil is continuously rising in the region, as it is considered to be healthy dietary fat. Olive oil constitutes a considerable amount of monounsaturated fatty acids. As per the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), eating two tablespoons of olive oil a day may reduce the risk of heart diseases. Consumption of olive oil has several other benefits, such as lowering the risk of osteoporosis, blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol. Furthermore, fatty acids (such as omega-3 and omega-6) essential for brain health are also present in extra-virgin olive oil. Due to the tremendous benefits offered by the consumption of olive oil, the demand for oil has increased to a greater extent across the United States and other North American markets.

United States Dominates the Regional Market

The United States is a major potential market in the world, owing to its high consumption and exports of oils. The country is the world’s largest producer of soybean and almost half of the total crops is processed domestically into soybean meal and oil. The country is also the largest exporter of soybean oil, followed by rapeseed oil. With the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing cognizance about various cardiovascular diseases, and rise in obesity rates, the consumers are switching to healthier vegetable oil options, such as olive oil and canola oil, as these oils are free from trans-fat. In addition, they have low saturated fat and have high omega-3 fatty acids. Moreover, vegetable oil is considered to be a healthier alternative to animal fats, as they contain more unsaturated fatty acids. The market in the United States is changing and moving away from refined 18:12 oils toward concentrates and others. Heart health, inflammation control, mental acuity, and joint health tend to be the priority associations connected with omega-3 fish oil in the market in the United States.

Competitive Landscape

The North American fats and oils market is a fragmented market and comprises of regional and international competitors. ADM, Bunge Limited, Wilmar, and Cargill are some of the prominent companies operating in the market. The sustainable competitive advantage through differentiation is high. Manufacturers are increasingly introducing product innovations, in terms of ingredients, price and functionalities. This has led to a high degree of competition in the market.

