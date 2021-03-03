North America Epoxy Powder Coating Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2025

The North America Epoxy Powder Coating Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The North America epoxy powder coatings market is estimated to witness a significant growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 2.5%, over the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the North America Epoxy Powder Coating Market: Akzo Nobel N.V., 3M, Jotun, PPG Industries, Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Company, among others.

Market Overview:

Increasing Usage in the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, powder coatings are used in interior and exterior parts of vehicles, to add a pleasant appeal to them. They are also used in metallic parts, as well as plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing, and blowing sand, among others.

– Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV-curable powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat, and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– Automotive coatings can majorly be divided into two types, namely, automotive refinish and automotive OEM coatings.

– Automotive refinishing coatings are used to enhance the appearance and recover the damages caused by external factors, like temperature, and damage due to accidents, stones, and other debris, among others.

– These coatings are used by the automotive body shops and repair centers for refinishing the vehicles.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to boost the demand for epoxy powder coatings in the region during the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the Market

– In the North America region, United States dominated the epoxy powder coatings market. United States is one of the fastest emerging economies and has become one of the biggest production houses in the world, today. The country’s manufacturing sector is one of the major contributors to the country’s economy.

– The construction industry in the United States continued to expand, owing to a strong economy and positive market fundamentals for commercial real estate, along with an increase in federal and state funding for public works and institutional buildings.

– The US residential sector’s growth is slower than the non-residential sector. In the country, the growing population is expected to boost the demand for housing. Furthermore, about 20 million households are projected to be constructed over the next decade. The US commercial construction sector is expected to witness growth in the next few years.

– According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the total commercial aircraft fleet is expected to reach 8,270 in 2037, owing to the growth in air cargo. Also, the US mainliner carrier fleet is expected to grow at a rate of 54 aircrafts per year due to the existing fleet getting older. Strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States are driving the manufacturing activities in the aerospace industry.

– Due to all such factors, the market for epoxy powder coatings in the country is expected to have a steady growth during the forecast period.

Epoxy Powder Coating Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period.

Following are major Table of Content of Epoxy Powder Coating Market:

– North America Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

– North America Market competition by top Players

– Analysis by Regions

– Consumption by Regions

– Consumption, By Types, Revenue and Market share by Types

– Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%) and Growth Rate by Applications

– Complete profiling and analysis of Players

– Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

– Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

– North America Market Effect Factors Analysis

– North America Market Forecast

– North America Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Finally, all aspects of the North America Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the North America as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

