North America Endpoint Security Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2024

The North America endpoint security market forecast is gaining traction due to the advantages associated with this model when compared to its counterpart. These platforms are highly effective in preventing loss or theft of data as they can provide the right information to incident responders who can swiftly begin addressing the issues to mitigate loss.

The industry size is expected to augment due to the rising incidence of cyberattacks throughout the IT sector of the U.S. The market in the U.S. is estimated to claim around 84% of the total North America endpoint security market share, triggered by the increasing need to ensure protection of the IT infrastructure in the region.

The regional government has been playing a vital role in reinforcing growth via favorable policies. The presence of leading providers such as Symantec and CrowdStrike in the region has also been fueling demand.

The Canadian endpoint security market is making a significant headway on account of the adoption of novel technologies that spur innovation. The federal government has been focusing on the improvement and maintenance of cybersecurity across multiple agencies and departments.

With the optimal significance of security of endpoints being acknowledged, numerous organizations have been focusing on their server infrastructure on a global scale. According to a 2019 report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), a whopping 70% of successful breaches originate on the endpoint.

In order to mitigate the risks associated with security tools, leading services and software such as Symantec Endpoint Protection and CrowdStrike are gaining widespread approval from enterprises.

In terms of component use, the endpoint security market has been segmented into software and services. The software segment is slated to soar through the forecast years, promoted by the sky-rocketing demand for smartphones, alongside the rising adoption of online and mobile app-based transactions.

Consequently, by 2024, the segment is likely to claim over 65% of the total market share. Corporate networks have been witnessing an upsurge in the number of connected devices, resulting in vulnerability to cyberattacks and malware.

As a result, the need to address the issue of security threats is a preliminary concern amongst enterprises. This has been functioning as an enabler of the North America endpoint security market size.

Of the two major segments in the market forecast, the share from cloud model is anticipated to rise at a 9% CAGR through 2024. The rapid deployment of these models can be attributed to the ease associated with the remote monitoring of connected devices.

Trend Micro, Microsoft, Ahnlab, Panda Security, Sophos, VIPRE, Kaspersky Lab, Webroot, Cisco, IBM, McAfee, Comodo, ESET, Symantec, and F-Secure are some leading endpoint security providers in North America. They have been adopting mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to ramp up their global presence.

For instance, recently during February 2021, CoCre8 announced its partnership with Absolute software for delivering innovative solutions and addressing customer challenges.

