North America Electronic Shelf Label Market Hit Stunning Double Digit CAGR of 14% by 2027 with Top Key Players: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated,Displaydata Limited,E Ink Holdings Inc.,eraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.,Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.,Pricer AB,Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.,SES-imagotag

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market Retailers use the electronic shelf label system for displaying product pricing on shelves. This system has benefits such as product pricing are automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Hence its gaining popularity and boosting the need for the North America electronic shelf label market. The rising number of the supermarket, specialty store, and hypermarket are raising demand for the North America electronic shelf label market. The North America electronic shelf label market is propelled by the huge presence of retail stores and significant development in the retail sector

Top Leading Companies

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated,Displaydata Limited,E Ink Holdings Inc.,eraoka Seiko Co., Ltd.,Opticon Sensors Europe B.V.,Pricer AB,Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.,SES-imagotag

The North America electronic shelf label market is expected to grow from US$ 124.7 million in 2019 to US$ 359.2 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2020 to 2027.

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market Segmentation

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Components

Displays

Batteries

Transceivers

Microprocessors

Others

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Product Type

LCD ESL

E-Paper based ESL

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Store Type

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Non-Food Retail Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

North America Electronic Shelf Label Market – By Communication Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Near Field Communication

Others

