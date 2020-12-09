North America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Size And Growth Over The Forecast 2027||eClinical Solutions LLC, ArisGlobal LLC, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc

Electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,114.55 million by 2027. Highly developed healthcare infrastructure capable of adopting updated technologies in North American countries is boosting the market growth in the region.

The major players covered in the report are Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, ERT Clinical, Bioclinica, IBM Corporation, eClinical Solutions LLC, ArisGlobal LLC, Signant Health, Medidata, Omnicomm Systems, Inc., YPrime, LLC, Clinical Ink, WIRB-Copernicus Group among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Insights in the report

Profiles of key players and brands To analyze based on end-users and applications and focus on the growth rate of each application. Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the electronic clinical outcome assessment market To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the product approvals, R&D activities, and product launches in the electronic clinical outcome assessment market

North America Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Scope and Market Size

North America electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, approach, end user and platform. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into on-premise solutions, cloud based solutions and web based solutions. In North America, the on-premise solutions segment is dominating due to high volume of existing eCOA solutions being used by end users.

On the basis of approach, the market is segmented into clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO), patient reported outcome assessment (PRO), observer reported outcome assessment (OBSRO) and performance outcome assessment (PERFO). In North America, clinician reported outcome assessment (CLINRO) is dominating as it is a crucial stage of the clinical trial study where end points of the study are defined by professionals.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into commercial service providers, hospitals and transplant centers and research laboratories and academic institutions. In North America, commercial service providers are dominating due to the trend of outsourcing of clinical trials.

On the basis of platform, the market is segmented into contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, hospitals and clinical laboratories, consulting service companies, research and academia and others. In North America, contract research organizations are dominating in the market as they offer a broad variety of services in one facility where the sponsor need not worry about the processes.

Increasing Usage of Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) for Higher Efficiency of Clinical Trial Processes

North America electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of product for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes industry regulatory scenarios and their impact on the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

