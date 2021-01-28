North America Electric Vehicle Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2027

The research and analysis conducted in North America Electric Vehicle Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and North America Electric Vehicle industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, North America Electric Vehicle Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Electric vehicle market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 22.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 202,861.92 million by 2027 from USD 39,731.62 million in 2019. Increasing concern about pollution and initiative from the governments to promote use of electric vehicle are the factors for the market growth.

Electric vehicle are run by utilizing clean electric energy. Instead of an internal combustion engine, electric vehicles were powered using an electric motor. The internal combustion engine is used to burn fossil products.

Initiatives from governments to promote electric vehicles are expected to enhance the market growth. For instance, under The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 consumer can get tax credit of between USD 2,500 and USD 7,500 per electric vehicle purchase. Rising number of EV model offerings from automakers, technological advancements will drive the market and create new opportunities for the growth. For instance, such as General Motors has launched electric bicycle in 2019, Tesla introduced its new advanced autopilot feature for their electric vehicles.

North America Electric Vehicle Market Scope and Market Size

Electric vehicle market is segmented on the basis component, propulsion type, charging station type, class, power train, and vehicle type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on component, the market is segmented into battery cells & packs, on-board charger, infotainment system and others. In the current scenario the lithium ion batteries are highly used in the EV as it offers the large storage capacity with fastest charging technology. Lithium-ion battery is providing prominent solution for EVs, such as increased capacity, fast charging are fuelling the adoption in the U.S. market. To meet this emerging demand of Lithium-ion battery market players are investing huge capital to increase production capacity. For instance, October, 2019, KORE Power has announced new manufacturing plant to produce Lithium-ion battery for the U.S. market.

Based on propulsion type, the market is segmented into plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVS), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). The advantages of battery electric vehicles over other electric vehicles such as low operational costs, zero carbon emissions, light weight, attractive vehicle models has resulted in BEV as the dominating electric vehicle segment. For instance, in year 2018, according to the JATO Dynamics Limited the sales of battery vehicle is 209,000 units, and witnessed stronger growth in 2019 as for half year it almost reached to 116,200 units. Such increased sale of battery electric vehicle is fuelling the growth of battery electric vehicle segment.

Based on charging station type, the market is segmented into normal charging and super charging. Normal charging stations are dominating the market as major customers base prefer to charge their vehicle at home when it is in idle mode. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Energy around 80% of electric vehicle users charge vehicles at home as it is inexpensive and convenient option. In addition, Government is also setting up charging stations for North America region to promote electric vehicles. For instance in July 2018, according to Center for American Progress there is 18,000 charging stations for electric vehicles which will be increased by 330,000 new public charging outlets by year 2025.

Based on class, the market is segmented into mid-priced and luxury. Major demand for the mid-priced vehicle from the consumers with advanced technology is attracting the automakers to develop new mid-priced electric vehicle models. For instance in November, 2019, Ford showcased newly developed electric sports utility vehicle for the U.S. market, which offers the mileage of 370 to 480 kilometres with a single charge. Not only Ford other market players such as Chevrolet, Toyota, Audi, Mercedes-Benz are also developing the all new affordable electric vehicle market.

Based on the basis of power train, the market is segmented into parallel hybrid, series hybrid and combined hybrid. The series hybrid systems provide better fuel efficiency and emission reductions comparing to parallel hybrid vehicles. In addition, the parallel hybrid vehicles tend to be mechanically complex and require a larger combustion engine, mechanism, and transmission to couple both motors to the drive wheels. Accelerating the demand of electric vehicle (EV) in the U.S., OEM manufacturers are taking initiatives to develop new technologies in series hybrid technology. For instance, in January 2019, Nissan Motors has launched its series hybrid system named as e-power technology in the U.S. market; this technology helps the company to compete with established market players in the U.S. such as General Motor’s Voltec technology. This kind of technological developments helps the series hybrid systems to spur in the U.S. market.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, two wheelers and commercial vehicles. The changing attitudes of consumers towards electric vehicles as well as growing concern of environmental pollution caused by conventional vehicle is augmenting the passenger electric vehicles market. Government is providing support through incentives and tax credits to customers at the time of purchase of electric cars, electric scooters and motorcycles. The several states from U.S. are offering incentives for the customers to purchase electric motorcycle and scooters. For instance, in 2017, the Government of California offered tax credit of 10% which is up to USD2,500 for the purchase of electric motorcycle. In addition, under the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP) to promote the adoption of clean vehicles government is provides rebates of up to USD900 for the purchase of electric motorcycle. Such incentive scheme increased sale of EVs, as the U.S. witnessed 81 percent of sales growth for electric vehicle in year 2018.

Electric Vehicle Market Country Level Analysis

Electric vehicle market is analysed and market size information is provided by country by vehicle type, power train and charging station type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the electric vehicle market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America.

North America electric vehicle market is growing due to increasing concern about pollution free environment is expected to grow at the significant growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing aging population. For instance, under Clean Air Act (Section 177) government of California and other nine countries such as New York, Oregon, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode, Island, and Vermont has adopted Zero-Emission Mandate. The target is 15 percent of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) sales by 2025.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Government Initiatives to Promote Electric Vehicles

North America electric vehicle market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in installed base of different kind of products for electric vehicles market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in automobile regulatory scenarios and their impact on the electric vehicle market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicle Market Share Analysis

Electric vehicle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to North America electric vehicle market.

The major players covered in the report are Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Tesla, Hyundai Motor Company, AB Volvo, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., among other players domestic and global. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In November 2019, Thomas Built Buses, a subsidiary of Daimler AG introduced new electric bus named as Saf-T-Liner C2 Electric Bus. The company introduced the school bus sourced from electric energy at National Association for Pupil Transportation event. With this launch, the company expanded their market for electric vehicle in the U.S.

In October 2019, Ford Motor Company has collaborated with Electrify America, which is a public charging station provider in North America. Through this collaboration, Ford’s EV customers can get access to Electrify America’s growing charging network in the U.S. This collaboration will help the company to provide ease to EV infrastructure for its customers.

Partnership, collaboration and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for electric vehicles through expanded model range

