North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market, which is a detailed analysis of this business space inclusive of the trends, competitive landscape, and the market size. Encompassing one or more parameters among product analysis, application potential, and the regional growth landscape, North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station market also includes an in-depth study of the industry competitive scenario.

Executive Summary

The North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market was valued at USD 1169.7 million in the year 2019.

Developed countries in the region including U.S.A and Canada have a highly advanced charging infrastructure stipulating heavy investments in research and development of electric vehicle service equipment as well as EVs. Key factors responsible for ample regional demand of electric vehicles charging infrastructure include growing demand for electric vehicles in addition to favorable government initiatives in the form of subsidies, generous incentives and rebates. At the same time, tightening fuel economy standards is likely to propel the automobile electrification process in North America.

Surging concerns over the pollution caused by vehicles has been supporting the demand for electric vehicles in the United States, Of late, U.S has been witnessing considerable growth in electric vehicle manufacturers companies like Tesla, Nissan and Ford have been promoting and expanding their respective production line to satisfy the growing demand for electric vehicles among consumers in the country.

In the months of August 2018, leading company EVBox recently announced the acquisition of the French ultra-fast and fast EV charger manufacturer EVTronic. With the acquisition, EVBox added 700 of the EVTronic fast-charging stations to its European network.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market by Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle).

The report assesses the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market by Equipment (Hardware and Software).

The report assesses the Electric Vehicle Charging Station market by charger Type (Slow and Fast Charger)- by slow Charger Sub Type (Level 1 AC Charger and Level 2 AC Charger) and by Fast charger Sub Type (Level 3 AC Tri-phase and Level 3 DC Tri-phase)

The North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market has been analysed By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Company wise SWOT and Porterâ€™s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Tesla, Inc., Evgo, ABB, Blink Charging, SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Inc., Charge Point. The report presents the analysis of Electric Vehicle Charging Station market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Key Target Audience

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Table of Contents

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Increasing demand of fast charging points

3.2 Increase focus on site suitability

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Outlook North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2015-2019)

5.2 By Value (2020-2025)

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Vehicle Type, By Value (2015-2025)

6.2 By Equipment, By Value (2015-2025)

6.3 By Charger Type, By Value (2015-2025)

6.4 By Slow Charger Sub-type, By Value (2015-2025)

6.5 By Fast Charger Sub-type, By Value (2015-2025)

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: Country Analysis (U.S, Canada, Mexico) North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Dynamics

8.1 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Drivers

8.2 North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Restraints

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Trends Competitive Landscape Policy and Regulatory Landscape Company Profiles

12.1 Tesla, Inc.

12.2 Evgo

12.3 ABB

12.4 Blink Charging

12.5 SemaConnect

12.6 ClipperCreek, Inc.

12.7 Charge Point

