North America Electric Submersible Pump Market 20201 By Analysis, Manufacturers, Regions, Industry, Well and Operation, and Forecasts to 2026

It is projected that the North America electric submersible pump market share will expand at a healthy 6% CAGR through 2026. The North America electric submersible pump market is likely to experience robust growth in the next few years, driven by ongoing investments in upstream oil and gas projects. The IEA reports that the global upstream investments had reached nearly US$505 billion during 2019, an increase of around 6% compared to the previous year. Shale oil production accounted for approximately 20% of these investments.

In recent years, the region has witnessed growing number of wastewater treatment plants and sewage facilities due to tightening wastewater management regulations. This has created a strong demand for pumping technologies such as submersible sewage and slurry pumps. This demand will be further augmented by the development of new and refurbishment of existing wastewater management infrastructure.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1252/sample

Single-stage electric submersible pumps are expected to witness a significant adoption over the coming years. They are commonly utilized in residential applications as well as for industrial and commercial water pumping. Benefits such as lower cost and availability in a wide range of voltage and power ratings make suitable for these applications.

Multistage electric submersible pumps, on the other hand, are gaining traction on account of ongoing upstream investments and recovering oil and gas prices. As opposed to single-stage pumps, they are highly preferred in high-pressure pumping applications in food and beverage facilities, municipal drainage, mine dewatering, and large-scale sewage treatment plants.

The use of electric submersible pumps in agriculture has increased significantly over the years, with diminishing water resources and excessive digging of borewells for extraction of water. Agricultural submersible pumps are typically used in irrigation projects, farms, and kitchen gardens. A robust stainless steel built, high wear and abrasion resistance, and wide voltage range are some of the key specifications of these pumps.

Meanwhile, the application of ESPs in building services will continue to progress, backed by growing number of large-scale infrastructure projects in the region. Strict regulatory standards regarding building efficiency along with government norms for installation of efficient water distribution systems in modern buildings will certainly boost ESP adoption in the construction sector.

The U.S. ESP industry is set to grow substantially by 2026, with ongoing developments in shale and hydrocarbon production. The discovery of new oil and gas fields across the Permian basin have resulted in increased investments in offshore upstream projects. Additionally, the regional agriculture and construction sectors will continue to drive ESP demand in the forthcoming years.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1252/customize-this-report

Meanwhile, the ESP market in Mexico will be driven by active government initiatives towards the development of reliable wastewater management and water distribution infrastructure. In addition, strict building efficiency standards will likely lead to the widespread replacement of conventional pumping systems with newer technologies in residential as well as commercial applications.

The north America electric submersible pumps market is poised to witness some remarkable developments in the coming years, with the growing need for advanced EOR and artificial lift technologies for improved oil and gas production. Ongoing exploration projects and the discovery of new fields in the region will certainly boost ESP demand in the future, significantly strengthening the industry outlook.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. North America Electric Submersible Pump Market, By Well

5.1. North America electric submersible pump market share by well, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Borewell

5.2.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Open-well

5.3.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. North America Electric Submersible Pump Market, By operation

6.1. North America electric submersible pump market share by operation, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Single stage

6.2.1. North America market from single stage, 2015 – 2026

6.2.2. North America market from single stage, by country, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Multistage

6.3.1. North America market from multistage, 2015 – 2026

6.3.2. North America market from multistage, by country, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1252/north-america-electric-submersible-pump-market