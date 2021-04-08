North America Electric Scooters and Motorcycles Market Analysis, Top Companies, Growth Rate and Opportunities

The North American electric scooters and motorcycles market generated a revenue of $164.7 million in 2020 and it is predicted to reach a valuation of $590.4 million by 2025. According to the forecast of the market research company, P&S Intelligence, the market will progress at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2021 and 2025. The growing popularity of electric scooter sharing fleets and the rising provision of tax credits on their adoption are the major factors driving the market advancement.

As electric scooters and motorcycles contain fewer moving and vibrating parts, their maintenance requirements are very low. This massively reduces the demand for periodic maintenance and servicing that usually cost the owners of the conventionally used fossil fuel-powered vehicles a huge amount. Moreover, due to their lower maintenance requirements than traditional vehicles, they are increasingly being adopted by people who don’t have the time required for routine vehicle maintenance and servicing.

Apart from the aforementioned factor, the provision of federal tax credits and other financial assistance regarding the purchase of electric scooters and motorcycles by the governments of several North American countries is also fueling the expansion of the North American electric scooters and motorcycles market. Depending on type, the market is divided into motorcycle, scooter, and kick scooter. Out of these, the electric motorcycle category is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth in the market in the upcoming years.

Additionally, the growing popularity of electric vehicles, due to the soaring environmental concerns and the mushrooming diesel and gasoline prices, is also propelling the advancement of the market for electric bike in North America. One of the major trends currently being witnessed in the market is the rapid developments and advancements being made in the battery technology in order to increase the capacity of the batteries for meeting the requirements for a longer driving range and reduce their prices.

Hence, it is safe to say that the market will demonstrate rapid expansion in the coming years, mainly because of the rising public preference for eco-friendly vehicles and the increasing implementation of favorable government policies regarding the adoption of electric vehicles in the region.