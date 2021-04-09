North America E-learning Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

The growing prevalence of COVID-19 infection across the economies of North America in conjugation with rising penetration of internet in these countries is expected to offer a lucrative growth path to the overall North America e-learning market over the stipulated time frame of 2020 to 2026. Corporate organizations have been leveraging tremendous benefits from e-learning as they offer personalized training to the employees, saving the time spent on employee training. Moreover, emergence of this technology has enabled trainers to equip employees with real based examples and correlate them with various topics using interactive sessions.

Of the expansive technology band and solutions across the North America e-learning market, learning management system, LMS technology is poised to gain tremendous traction over the forthcoming years, courtesy- the growing demand for enhanced enterprise learning objectives. This technology supports instructors in tracking the progress, administering tests, delivering important materials or documents, and managing records while also letting the corporate organizations save money and time with effective platform management, data personalization, multimedia learning, and advanced reporting.

E-learning has now become a thing for small and mid-sized businesses, considering the severe spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the economies of North America over the past few months. E-learning across this business space allows employees to be at ease and undertake courses as per their convenience, even while traveling. This feature has enabled SMBs to achieve maximum productivity by saving the efforts and time spent on an employee training during the work hours.

According to reliable sources, there were over 33 million internet users in Canada in 2018, wherein 91 per cent of the Canadian population used these services in 2019 for various purposes, including e-learning platforms. The aforementioned factors, in line with below mentioned trends are expected to drive the growth of North America e-learning market, which is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 135 billion by the end of 2026.

North America currently tops the COVID-19 infection board globally due to the rising COVID-19 infection cases across various economies, mainly in the United States. Such daunting cases are expected to positively impact the e-learning market growth in the continent as international bodies have been looking forward to adopting digital techniques to train frontline warriors during these pandemic times.

For instance, UNESCO’s initiative to launch the online portal on Covid-19 Educational Disruption and Response stands as an ideal initiative to provide immediate support to different countries as they work towards minimizing the disruption in education and assuring continuation in learning. On the other hand, World Health Organization has also been offering vivid e-learning courses on its portal to healthcare workers pertaining to hygiene, treatment, and preventive measures which are required to be taken during the ongoing pandemic spread.

Speaking of the contribution of industry biggies in the expanding business sphere, companies like Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems, Citrix Education, Oracle Corp., and Microsoft Corporation amongst others have been exploring the possibilities of business expansion by adopting several market tactics to capture the demand and requirement of customers. For instance, Oracle Corporation had in 2020 announced offering free access to digital learning content and certifications for a gamut of users, for its Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud Infrastructure.

