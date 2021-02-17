North America E-Invoicing Market is rise gradually to an estimated value of US$ 2,776.3 Mn by 2027 registering a CAGR of 15.8% in the forecast period of 2020-2027

The North American e-Invoicing market is expected to reach US$ 2,776.3 Mn by 2027 from US$ 890.1 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2020 to 2027.

North America E-Invoicing Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The global e-Invoicing market is growing with the rising adoption of these solutions in segments such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government. E-Invoicing refers to the electronic generation of invoice as well as exchange of this e-invoice between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-Invoicing differently based on the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in these countries. The e-Invoicing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the market based on end user is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (regional/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the regional industry player and helps the companies to garner North America E-Invoicing market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Leading North America E-Invoicing market Players:

Basware Corporation

Cegedim SA

Comarch SA

Coupa Software Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nipendo Ltd.

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Tradeshift

Transcepta LLC

North America E-Invoicing market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America E-Invoicing market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America E-Invoicing market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America E-Invoicing Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional North America E-Invoicing market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America E-Invoicing market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

