North America Dog Harness Market is Projected to Reach USD 157.2 Million by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 5.9% During 2021-2027

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the North American dog harness market worth USD 105.4 million is estimated by 2020 and is further projected to reach USD 157.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2027 (forecast period). Dog Harnesses offers better safety as it is secured in a way that the dog harness can cover an extended area of the body, it also goes over the shoulders, front limbs, and chest. The Dog Harness is particularly used to simply restrain dogs, they may also particularly wear them to assist a person with a disability or haul people and items. The rising disposable incomes of the people in the region are driving the market growth.

Better visibility with a Dog Harness

The dog harnesses have large patch panels, ID windows for signage to show the handlers’ special needs and medical conditions. Even some dog harnesses have light reflective strips and vest trims that keep the dog safe during nighttime walks and in other low-light environments. On the other hand, the harnesses give the person the leash better control of an active dog. Instead of trying to steer by pulling the dog’s neck, harnesses directly the dog’s entire body. The owners with big, rambunctious dogs especially benefit from having greater control when walking through busy areas when the dog is extra excited.

Growth Drivers

Better safety provided by a dog harness

Dog harness while putting on a collar on the dog’s neck, an owner can fix it in a way that two of his/her fingers can fit in between the collar and the pet’s body. Thus, a dog keen on escaping will be able to find a way to free its neck from the collar and shoot forward with an enticing stimulus. This helps the owner to get more safety for his pets. A pup would not be able to tangle itself when it is attached to its backside with a dog harness.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-dog-harness-market/report-sample

Better visibility with a dog harness

Along with the service dog and therapy dog harnesses that have large patch panels and ID windows for signage to show the handlers’ special needs and medical conditions the dog harness offers better visibility also. Then some dog harnesses consist of light reflective strips and vest trims that keep the owners and owners’ dog safe during nighttime walks and in other low light environments. The dog owners with tactical harnesses get creative with the webbing and attach LED lights and glow sticks to the harness.

Recent Development

In June 2020, PetsUp launched the dog harness chest body belts for dogs has been launched in the market. This dog harness is primarily suitable for service dogs, this dog harness by PetsUp. This dog harness covers the chest and has been designed to let the dogs on the street in a better manner. The easy attachment option will let the owner connect the leash and e tag easily ensuring proper identification of many dogs.

Competitive landscape

North America Dog harness market is fragmented owing to the presence of several large-sized companies, mid-sized & small-sized companies, and many start-ups that provide Dog harness industry. However, the companies that hold the major share of Dog harness market are Ruffwear, Pet Life, Hurtta, Canine Styles, TRIXIE, LAZYBONEZZ, RC Pet Products, Ultra, Paws, Walkabout Harnesses, Kurgo, Moshiqa, Ezydog, Thundershirt,Silver Paw,Mungo &,Maud,Neo-Paws,DOGO,Puppia,Ethical Products, Inc,Saltsox Alcott and other prominent players.Major players are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, expansion of their manufacturing facilities, infrastructural growth, investment in R&D facilities and the quest for opportunities to expand vertically through the value chain.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2017-2020 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2021 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage US, Canada, México Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Material, By Region Key Players Key players include are Ruffwear, Pet Life, Hurtta, Canine Styles, TRIXIE, LAZYBONEZZ, RC Pet Products, Ultra, Paws, Walkabout Harnesses, Kurgo, Moshiqa, Ezydog, Thundershirt,Silver Paw,Mungo &,Maud,Neo-Paws,DOGO,Puppia,Ethical Products, Inc,Saltsox Alcottand other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Type

Choke Chains

Head Halters

Body Harness

Electronic Collars

Pinch Collars

By Material

Neoprene Chain

Nylon

Leather

Others

By Country:

US

Canada

Mexico

Enquire Before purchase and know about discounts and offers: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/north-america-dog-harness-market/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: