North America District Heating & Cooling Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Comprehensive Insights, Growth and Forecast 2026

The North America district heating & cooling market is likely to gain significant traction over the coming years, as solar thermal and CHP systems rapidly replace conventional heating systems. High acoustic performance coupled with bulk production capacities are among the main benefits driving the adoption of these heating technologies.

Moreover, the district cooling & heating industry in North America will gain rapid momentum as concerns regarding the surge in electricity prices continues to grow. These escalating prices have triggered a massive increase in the demand for more energy efficient heating technologies, which could in turn lead to the expansion of district heating networks throughout the region.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1267/sample

Implementation of stringent regulatory directives due to rising carbon emission levels will boost North America district heating & cooling market share. Rapidly evolving climatic conditions are leading to a rising propensity towards the adoption of more sustainable heating and cooling solutions in recent years.

This factor coupled with proliferating efforts towards advancing energy security will add further impetus to the district heating & cooling industry in North America. Some of the key parameters influencing product adoption include fuel flexibility, minimal thermal loss and low operational costs. There are several ongoing efforts towards the recovery and recycling of waste energies in North America, alongside rapid adoption of energy efficiency mandates and standards, which is likely to augment the regional market outlook in the years ahead.

In terms of application, the commercial sector is poised to generate lucrative growth prospects for the district heating & cooling industry in North America, given the proliferating investments aimed at developing novel infrastructure. Persistent efforts are underway to limit the specific energy consumption across various commercial establishments. Additionally, the burgeoning service sector, and the rising prevalence of data centers in the region has boosted demand for sustainable heating & cooling solutions in North America.

For example, Amazon Web Services revealed its plan to construct a data center spanning 170,000 sq. ft. in New Albany. U.S. The project, which incurred costs of over $400 million, was geared towards catering to a steadily growing consumer base. Meanwhile, the North America district heating & cooling market outlook from the residential application segment is likely to witness a positive trajectory over the coming years, as investment interest in green building development surges. According to a 2019 USGBC (U.S. Green. Building Council) study, LEED certified homes have registered over 15% growth, with upwards of 400,000 units constructed nationwide.

Conventional cooling & heating systems are being increasingly replaced with more efficient and sustainable DHC units, which could accelerate U.S. district heating & cooling market growth. Strict mandates from regulatory authorities, regarding efficient carbon emission monitoring will further drive business growth. To illustrate, the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) in 2015 launched a Carbon Pollution Standard under the Clean Air Act, aimed at checking and supervising SOx and CO2 emissions across the region.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1267/customize-this-report

The Canada district heating & cooling industry is also set to gain momentum in the coming years, on account of growing investment efforts towards development of new establishments and refurbishment of existing ones. Furthermore, the region faces extreme winter conditions, driving the demand for robust heating technologies.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. North America District Heating & Cooling Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. North America District Heating & Cooling Market, By Energy Source

4.1. North America district heating & cooling market by energy source, 2019 & 2026

4.2. District heating

4.2.1. CHP

4.2.1.1. North America market from CHP, 2015 – 2026

4.2.1.2. North America market from CHP, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Geothermal

4.2.2.1. North America market from geothermal, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2.2. North America market from geothermal, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Solar

4.2.3.1. North America market from solar, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.2. North America market from solar, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Heat only boiler

4.2.4.1. North America market from heat only boiler, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.2. North America market from heat only boiler, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5. Others

4.2.5.1. North America market from others, 2015 – 2026

4.2.5.2. North America market from others, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. District cooling

4.3.1. Free cooling

4.3.1.1. North America market from free cooling, 2015 – 2026

4.3.1.2. North America market from free cooling, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Absorption cooling

4.3.2.1. North America market from absorption cooling, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2.2. North America market from absorption cooling, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Heat pumps

4.3.3.1. North America market from heat pumps, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3.2. North America market from heat pumps, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Electric chillers

4.3.4.1. North America market from electric chillers, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.2. North America market from electric chillers, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. North America market from others, 2015 – 2026

4.3.5.2. North America market from others, by country, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1267/north-america-district-heating-and-cooling-market