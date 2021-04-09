North America Disposable Thermometer Market Report in Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Canada disposable thermometer market is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR of over 6.5% through 2026. Canada is touted to appear as a happy hunting ground in the backdrop of favorable government’s policies and initiatives pertaining to the use of disposable thermometers amidst the pandemic. According to the Government of Canada report, around 77,002 patients were found to have coronavirus as of May 18th ,2020.

North America disposable thermometer market value is poised for a bullish growth following the traction for digital thermometers and axilla thermometers. Stakeholders will look to pour funds in homecare and hospitals end markets.

Amidst the COVID-19 fallout in the U.S. Canada and Mexico, forward-looking companies are gearing to boost North America disposable thermometer market share. So much so that as of May 18th, 2020, around 1.52 million people were tested positive for COVID-19 in the U.S.; while 89,932 succumbed to the same. An unprecedented spike in the Coronavirus cases in North America has triggered the demand for thermometers.

Industry players are expected to infuse funds in sophisticated technology to provide state-of-the-art thermometers with rapid results. To put things in perspective, digital thermometers and mercury thermometers will witness compelling demand following the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a bid to prop up the revenue stream, both well-established companies and startups will potentially focus on advanced technologies, including 3D printing with thermochromic liquid crystals meant for high-quality, moving line and single-color thermometers.

There are some of the mega-trends that are likely to play an invaluable role in redefining and boosting industry landscape. According to a research report, North America disposable thermometer market value will potentially surpass US$ 112 million by 2026.

Going by the trend, digital thermometers may remain at the helm for they are seamless, easier to read and multifunctional, with a quick and accurate results. Digital thermometers segment revenue was pegged at over 11 million in 2019; the figure is likely to shoot up in the years ahead.

Mercury thermometers will also provide lucrative growth opportunities for disposable thermometers suppliers in the U.S. given the rampant infectious diseases. According to the CDC, around 1,500 patients are diagnosed with malaria each year in the U.S. Accordingly, mercury thermometers will be sought-after to measure body temperature for accurate measurement. With the projected CAGR of around 5.2% through 2026, mercury thermometers are poised to gain popularity among end-users.

In recent years, axillary body temperature measurements have gained impetus as they provide relentless temperature measuring for 3.5 minutes. It is pertinent to mention that axillary thermometers are placed in the central position, close to the chest wall. Axilla segment value was pegged at over 8 million in 2019, similar growth trajectory is expected in the ensuing period.

Stakeholders are also expected to exhibit traction for oral thermometers as they are profoundly used to assess the body temperature by placing posteriorly into the sublingual pocket. Oral segment is likely to grow at a robust CAGR of around 5.9%, majorly attributed its better estimation of core body temperature.

Valued at around US$ 6 million in 2019, homecare settings are poised to boost revenue stream. Leading homecare companies are introducing new devices to provide home healthcare services. For instance, WHO has come up with an interim guidance of patient needs and advised for safe homecare for patients with COVID-19.

Hospital end-market will also gain an uptick following the infusion of funds towards the development and advancement of thermometers to measure body temperature. Notably, hospital segment was valued at over 10 million in 2019, similar growth trajectory is projected in the next five years.

Flurry of investors are eyeing to boost their brand positioning injecting funds in the U.S., partly attributed to surge in the number of infectious diseases. According to the CDC, roughly 4.1 million patients were diagnosed with infectious and parasitic diseases in 2017. Pressing demand for disposable thermometers will become more palpable in the ensuing period.

