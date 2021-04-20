North America Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market to Witness Robust Growth in Coming Years

The human body is not immune to viruses and bacteria outside its reach, and sometimes the mutations inside the body can make one seriously ill. The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as respiratory diseases, cancer, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, oral diseases, heart disease, and arthritis, is rising all across the globe, including North America. These diseases can result in long-term disability, hospitalization, reduced quality of life, and even death. Chronic diseases account for seven out of every 10 deaths in the U.S., killing over 1.7 million Americans each year. The country further spent more than 75% of the $2 trillion spent on private and public healthcare in 2005 on chronic diseases .

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-diagnostic-imaging-systems-market/report-sample

While chronic diseases can be fatal in some cases, most of the time, the condition can be managed by early detection, treatment, and by improving one’s diet and exercise. The early detection of these diseases is done by making use of diagnostic imaging systems, thus, the demand of these systems in North America is increasing with the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. According to a P&S Intelligence report, the North American diagnostic imaging systems market is predicted to generate a revenue of $17.7 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period (2019–2024).

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=north-america-diagnostic-imaging-systems-market

In conclusion, the demand for diagnostic imaging systems in North America is rising due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advancements.

This study covers