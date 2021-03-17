North America Dermal fillers Market Development Industry Trends Key Driven Factors Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2027

DBMR has added another report with information Tables for authentic and conjecture years addressed with Charts and Graphs spread through Pages with the straightforward nitty gritty investigation. This likewise Report has additionally been aggregated to give different market viewpoints like size, share, patterns, elements, development, deals, and industry investigation. The serious examination occurred in this report incorporating key profiling of key market players, their center abilities, their solid and flimsy parts, and the serious scene of the market which upholds organizations to represent their individual systems.
Global thyroid cancer drug market is rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 2404.8 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 24.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing prevalence of thyroid cancer and accelerating demand of clinical treatment and novel therapies indicates the significant growth of market.
Segmentation: Global Thyroid Cancer Drug Market
By Type
- Papillary thyroid cancer
- Follicular thyroid cancer
- Hurthle cell cancer
- Medullary thyroid cancer (MTC)
- Anaplastic thyroid cancer
By Drug Type
- Thyroid desiccated
- Sorafenib
- Thyrotropin alfa
- Vandetanib
- Doxorubicin
- Cabozantinib
- Lenvatinib
- Sodium iodide I-131
- Dabrafenib
- Trametinib
- Others
By Treatment
- Medication
- Chemotherapy
- Radioactive iodine (radioiodine) therapy
- Hormone therapy
- Surgery
- Lobectomy
- Near-total thyroidectomy
- Total thyroidectomy
By Route of administration
- Oral
- Injectable
- Others
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Center East and Africa
Driving Key Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the thyroid cancer drug market are Mylan N.V., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Baxter, Abbott, Celgene Corporation, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eisai Co., Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Biovista, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc, Vascular Biogenics, and few among others.
