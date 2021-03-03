North America Dashboard Camera Market 2021 Global Insights and Technology Advancement –Garmin Ltd, Cobra Dashcams, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the North America Dashboard Camera market in its latest report titled, “North America Dashboard Camera Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The North American dashboard camera market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025.

Top Key Players in the North America Dashboard Camera Market: Garmin Ltd, Nextbase Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Transcend Information Inc., BlackVue (Pittasoft Co. Ltd), Papago Inc., Thinkware Corporation, Waylens Inc., Phillips, Yi Technology, Cobra Dashcams, MiTAC Limited (Mio), and Others.

Industry News:

– In January 2020 – Garmin Ltd, announced the Garmin Dash Cam Tandem, its first dual-lens dash camera that offers drivers complete video coverage of their surroundings due to two 180-degree field of view lenses that record in tandem day and night. The dash cam’s high-definition 1440p front-facing camera lens with Garmin Clarity HDR can capture crisp footage showing critical vehicle details.

– In January 2020 – Thinkware unveiled a few new products in Las Vegas and one of which is the T700, their most connected dash cam to date that uses LTE Cat 4 technology to transmit videos and the company announced to launch of QXD Mega 4CH – a Full HD 4-channel dashcam system that covers front and rear, as well as left and right of the vehicle to give the most comprehensive coverage of the surroundings of the car later in 2020.

Market Overview:

With more than 143 million Americans commuting daily, there’s no doubt that car accidents are bound to happen. The market studied has expanded rapidly over the last few years due to a considerable rise in the number of accidents and thefts, which have led to the government mandating the installation of dashcams.

– Driving assistance systems have gained popularity recently, owing to the drastic rise in the number of accidental fatalities that have been reported in the last decade. The demand for better assistance systems to categorically judge imminent dangers, and guide drivers, have emerged as a viable product in the automotive sector. Driver assistance systems are currently being used in the luxury cars segment predominantly. Many connected car vendors are developing driver assistance technology (expected to be commercialized during the forecast period). For instance, BMW developed Driving Assistance Plus (driving assistance system) for its models. They are also developing camera-based ADAS technology, in partnership with Bertrandt.

– Autonomous cars with dashboard cameras offer increased data transparency, which is expected to relieve public fears and lead to safer deployments of driverless technology. Currently, most of the fully autonomous vehicles are in their testing phase. Several automobile industry giants, like BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo, among others, are testing their self-driving cars. Autonomous cars are already in use across the United States. In January 2020, Nextbase launched of the 622GW 4K model dashcam adding to the list of first-ever features in the market-leading range (Emergency SOS, Alexa Built-In) with 4K HD recording, Enhanced Night Vision, Extreme Weather Mode, Digital Image Stabilization, what3words, ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, and more.

– According to the estimations by Insurance Information Institute (III), each year, property and casualty insurance companies lose an average of USD 34 billion to fraud. As per the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), auto insurance fraud makes up the largest share of that loss. Insurance Information Institute estimated that the cost of insurance fraud (property, casualty, and auto) is USD 30 billion per annum in the United States alone. According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, fraudulent auto insurance claims cost about USD 1.6 billion per year in Ontario alone. Thus, in the United States and Canada, where large magnitudes of auto insurance fraud occur, supporting the proliferation of dashboard cameras can save billions.

– The restrictions put in charge to limit the diffusion and impacts of COVID-19 have had a widespread effect on people’s lives and the way people travel in their vehicles. The pandemic has affected all forms of transport, including cars and public transport in cities, to buses, planes, and trains globally. Global activities related to road transport were almost 50% below the 2019 average by the end of March 2020. Moreover, Puerto Rico, a United States territory with stringent restrictions in place, prohibits residents from going anywhere besides the supermarket or pharmacy after 9 p.m. or risk a USD 5,000 fine or six months in jail. Taking all these instances into account, the dashboard camera market is expected to be significantly affected until the traveling restrictions are eased in the region.

United States is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Various companies and startups have made significant investments to increase their presence in the region and aid the adoption rate. The existing companies are innovating new products to expand the product portfolio to gain market traction and increase their market share.

– For instance, in May 2019, Garmin Ltd launched the new Dash Cam 46/56/66W and the Dash Cam Mini, the latest additions to its popular dashboard camera lineup. The new series includes an ultra-compact design, high-resolution video, an extra-wide field of view, GPS, and voice control; the drivers can easily find a Garmin dash cam that is tailored to their specific needs.

– Similarly, a group of startups in the United States have developed an innovative business model, wherein the drivers are offered monetary rewards for installing dashboard cameras in their vehicles. As a result, an increasing number of ride service providers across North America, such as Lyft and Uber, have started deploying in-car DVRs to record their rides.

– The 2020 Hyundai Sonata, which was first displayed at the North American auto show, has five cameras installed throughout the car, four of which are used to provide the driver with an enhanced view of the vehicle’s exterior.

– Also, Cadillac’s new CT5 compact sedan has a hands-free driving assistant that can navigate most of the highways in the United States on its own. It was unveiled at the auto show, and there’s a camera on top of the steering column that monitors the driver’s awareness.

– In addition, the current lack of direct discounts from insurance companies for the installation of dashcams is estimated to have an impact on the low interest of the US consumers. However, stringent regulations mandated by the government, due to the growing number of accidents in the United States, are expected to propel the growth.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

