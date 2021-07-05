North America Copper Sulphate Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Copper Sulphate Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america copper sulphate market reached a volume of 1,08,842 Tons in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit stable growth during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Copper sulphate refers to an inorganic compound that is a mixture of copper and sulfur. It is generally found as bright green or blue-colored crystals. Copper sulphate eliminates algae, plants, fungi, bacteria, roots, and snails. Other than this, it helps in controlling fungus and bacteria growth on vegetables and fruits. Copper sulphate is utilized as algaecide, herbicide, fungicide and root killer in non-agricultural and agricultural settings. It is also employed in the form of a molluscicide and antimicrobial.

The widespread utilization of copper sulphate in the agriculture industry is primarily driving the market growth in the North America region. It is also extensively used for controlling fungal diseases, as a micronutrient in animal feeds and controlling copper deficiency in soil, which is further fueling the copper sulphate market in the region. Moreover, the flexible, disinfectant and water-resistant nature of copper sulphate makes it an ideal additive in concrete in the building industry, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth.

North America Copper Sulphate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america copper sulphate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america copper sulphate market on the basis of end-use and country.

Breakup by End-Use:

Agriculture

Mining and Metallurgy

Chemicals

Construction

Healthcare

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

