North America Copper Sulphate Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Copper sulphate (CuSO 4 ), or cupric sulphate, is an inorganic chemical compound that occurs naturally as a rare mineral known as chalcocyanite. It can also be produced by treating copper metal and its oxides with hot concentrated or dilute sulfuric acid. Copper sulphate is highly miscible in solvents and possesses fungicidal properties. In the North American region, it is used in the chemical industry as a catalyst, a source of copper and for purification of gases.

Market Trends:

The North America copper sulphate market is primarily driven by its diverse applications. Copper sulphate is used for controlling fungal diseases, maintaining copper deficiency in soils, and as a micronutrient in animal feeds and fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Besides this, in the pharmaceutical industry, it is extensively utilized in antiseptics and germicides against fungal infections. Furthermore, its use in the leather and textile industries for tanning and preparing anti-fouling paints has also increased the product demand.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Copper Sulphate Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast

6 North America Copper Sulphate Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Copper Sulphate Market: Breakup by End-Use

7.1 Agriculture

7.2 Mining and Metallurgy

7.3 Chemicals

7.4 Construction

7.5 Healthcare

8 North America Copper Sulphate Market: Breakup by Country

8.1 United States

8.1.1 Historical Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.1.3 Market Forecast

8.2 Canada

8.2.1 Historical Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Breakup by End-Use

8.2.3 Market Forecast

9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats

10 Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Raw Material Procurement

10.3 Manufacturing

10.4 Distribution

10.5 Export

10.6 End-Use

11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Rivalry

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

