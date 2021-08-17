North America Cooking Robot Market 2021: Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis and Future Scope 2026

The North America Cooking Robot Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america cooking robot market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. . The report provides a detailed analysis of the market by Robot Type, Application, End User, Country.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Cooking robots are primarily designed to perform different culinary applications. They offer precision, ensure food safety, provide customizable meals and improve quick turnover. Consequently, they are utilized in the preparation of a wide range of food items, including wraps, burger, salad and sandwiches, across the North American region.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

High automation in the food processing sector represents one of the major factors stimulating the market growth. Numerous food service firms in the North American region are relying on cooking robots to automate task like frying, baking and dressing. This is assisting these companies in enhancing their operational efficiency and limiting the need for manual labor. Besides this, rising number of food trucks, drive-ins and quick-service restaurants (QSRs), which experience high customer influx throughout the day, are also positively influencing the demand for cooking robots in the region. Furthermore, the increasing trend of ghost kitchens or virtual kitchens, especially in the United States and Canada, is projected to strengthen the market growth.

North America Cooking Robot Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented on the basis of Robot Type, Application, End User, Country.

Breakup by Robot Type:

Cartesian

Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA)

6-Axis

Cylindrical

Delta

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pizza Making

Cocktail and Coffee

Salad Making

Burger and Sandwich Making

Multi-cuisine Making

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial Fast Food Restaurants Fine Dining Restaurants Cafe Contracted Food Services Ghost Kitchens Food Trucks Others



Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

