North America Conveyor Belt Market Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Conveyor Belt Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 1.73 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the north america market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Conveyor belts are continuously moving belts utilized during material handling processes. They operate over fixed pulleys and transport objects between two points. They are efficient, economical and assist in handling heavy materials without involving the workforce. Consequently, they are utilized in mines, airports, shopping centers and manufacturing facilities across the North American region.

At present, North America is one of the biggest markets of conveyor belts due to high automation in diverse sectors, such as retail, aviation and automotive. Moreover, they find extensive applications in the printing, packaging, pharmaceutical and food processing sectors. Besides this, increasing renovation of infrastructure and the escalating demand for eco-friendly conveyor belts with self-cleaning properties is strengthening the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the leading players are continuously focusing on improving the efficiency of these belts and incorporating advanced systems to ensure a better result. This is expected to impel market growth in the coming years.

North America Conveyor Belt Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america conveyor belt market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america conveyor belt market on the basis of product type, end-use and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

Breakup by End-Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Manufacturing

Chemicals, Oils and Gases

Aviation

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

