North America Conveyor Belt Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025

Conveyor belts are continuously moving belts that are used to transport objects from one place to another. These belts consist of two or more pulleys that allow the materials to move horizontally or along an inclined slope. Conveyor belts also aid in handling a wide range of heavy and bulk material without engaging in manual labor. In North America, conveyor belts are utilized in various manufacturing facilities, airports, mines, escalators, travellators, and shopping centers due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Market Trends:

The North America conveyor belt market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automation across diverse industries, like aviation, automotive and retail. The flourishing e-commerce industry is also propelling the growth of the market.

Moreover, the leading players in the market are incorporating advanced systems and focusing on improving the efficiency of conveyor belts to ensure better results. For instance, a US-based company is developing a conveyor belt with a real-time belt monitoring system. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Conveyor Belt Market

5.1 Market Performance

5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

6 North America Conveyor Belt Market

6.1 Market Performance

6.2 Market Forecast

7 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by Product Type

7.1 Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt

7.2 Light-Weight Conveyor Belt

7.3 Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt

8 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by End-Use

8.1 Mining and Metallurgy

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Chemicals, Oils and Gases

8.4 Aviation

8.5 Others

9 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by Country

9.1 United States

9.1.1 Historical Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1.4 Market Forecast

9.2 Canada

9.2.1 Historical Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.2.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.2.4 Market Forecast

9.3 Mexico

9.3.1 Historical Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.3.3 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.3.4 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Research and Development

11.3 Raw Material Procurement

11.4 Manufacturing

11.5 Distribution

11.6 Export

11.7 End-Use

12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

