North America Conveyor Belt Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2020-2025
According to the latest research report, the North America conveyor belt market reached a value of US$ 1.68 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Conveyor belts are continuously moving belts that are used to transport objects from one place to another. These belts consist of two or more pulleys that allow the materials to move horizontally or along an inclined slope. Conveyor belts also aid in handling a wide range of heavy and bulk material without engaging in manual labor. In North America, conveyor belts are utilized in various manufacturing facilities, airports, mines, escalators, travellators, and shopping centers due to their efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Market Trends:
The North America conveyor belt market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automation across diverse industries, like aviation, automotive and retail. The flourishing e-commerce industry is also propelling the growth of the market.
Moreover, the leading players in the market are incorporating advanced systems and focusing on improving the efficiency of conveyor belts to ensure better results. For instance, a US-based company is developing a conveyor belt with a real-time belt monitoring system. These factors are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.
For more information about this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Conveyor Belt Market
5.1 Market Performance
5.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.3 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Forecast
6 North America Conveyor Belt Market
6.1 Market Performance
6.2 Market Forecast
7 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Medium-Weight Conveyor Belt
7.2 Light-Weight Conveyor Belt
7.3 Heavy-Weight Conveyor Belt
8 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by End-Use
8.1 Mining and Metallurgy
8.2 Manufacturing
8.3 Chemicals, Oils and Gases
8.4 Aviation
8.5 Others
9 North America Conveyor Belt Market: Breakup by Country
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Historical Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.1.3 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1.4 Market Forecast
9.2 Canada
9.2.1 Historical Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.2.3 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.2.4 Market Forecast
9.3 Mexico
9.3.1 Historical Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.3.3 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.3.4 Market Forecast
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Research and Development
11.3 Raw Material Procurement
11.4 Manufacturing
11.5 Distribution
11.6 Export
11.7 End-Use
12 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Rivalry
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-conveyor-belt-market/requestsample
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group