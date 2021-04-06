North America Construction Adhesives Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers –3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company

The North America Construction Adhesives market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global North America Construction Adhesives Market with its specific geographical regions.

The North America construction adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period.

One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from building & construction sector in the United States.

– Rising Demand from Panels and Glazing in High-Rise Buildings is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– United States accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the technology, waterborne adhesives are expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Top Leading Manufactures-

3M, Arkema Group, Ashland, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Dow, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Huntsman International LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, RPM International Inc.

Market Scenario

Waterborne Technology to Dominate the Market

– Water-borne adhesives use water as a carrier or a diluting medium, to disperse a resin. They are set by allowing the water to evaporate or be absorbed by the substrate. These adhesives are compounded with water as a diluent, rather than a volatile organic solvent.

– They can be considered as low-VOC adhesives. Water-borne adhesives are produced from either soluble synthetic polymers (from polymers, such as cellulose ethers, polyvinyl alcohol, methylcellulose, carboxymethylcellulose, and polyvinyl pyrrolidone) or natural polymers (from vegetable sources, such as starches and dextrins; protein sources, such as blood, fish, milk albumen, and soybean; and animal sources, such as bones and hides).

– Acrylic water-borne adhesives and latex water-borne adhesives are majorly employed for different applications, in the building and construction industry.

– Acrylic water-borne adhesives are mainly used as a pressure-sensitive adhesives in the construction sector, in the form of labels and tapes, for tile bonding and laminating purposes.

Competitive Landscape

The North America adhesives market is moderately consolidated as the market of the market share is divided among a few players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, Dow, Henkel AG & KGaA, and Sika AG, among others.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

