North America Consent Management Market revenues to gain US$ 355.73million million by 2027 with CAGR 15%

The consent management market in North America was valued at US$ 112.85million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 355.73million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. the whole world is experiencing strict data privacy legislation across global economies. Globally operating organizations have no options left but to adopt cross-border and cross-regulatory compliance strategies to efficiently operate in the system. There are various other privacy laws that are prevailing across the globe like Brazil’s Lei Geral de Proteçao de Dados (LGPD), California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and among others. Consent management platform and solutions help the website to meet the GDPR regulation and compliance, by gaining user consent for collecting their data (and for further using it) during website visits via cookies. It also helps the websites to automate and simplify the consent management process.

Stringent government regulations regarding the data protection of people are driving the growth of consent management across the region. However, the preference of privacy tools over consent management solutions is a hindering factor to the consent management market growth. Further, technological advancement is creating business opportunities for companies operating in the market to achieve a significant share of the consent management market.

Top Key Player Involved:

Crownpeak Technology, Inc.

HIPAAT International Inc.

IBM Corporation

Trustarc Inc.

ONETRUST, LLC

PIWIK PRO

PossibleNOW, Inc.

RAKUTEN ADVERTISING

CYBOT

