North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market by New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report 2020 – 2026

As renovation and remodeling projects are being undertaken by a vast number of homeowners across the region, the North America concrete floor coatings market size has been advancing rapidly. With technological integrations across the kitchen and bath remodeling projects, the demand for kitchen and bath remodeling has been shooting skyward. The integration of smart appliances is another factor pushing the demand for these products in the region.

The robust growth of the commercial and residential construction sectors, alongside the strong presence of corporate offices and enterprises in the country, has been inducing more demand for concrete floor coatings. By 2026, the U.S. industry is expected to accrue a handsome revenue, assisting the overall North America concrete floor coatings market size.

The exponential rise in construction activities across the commercial and residential sectors is likely to be a significant driver of the North America concrete floor coatings market trends. This can be attributed to the ability of concrete floor coatings to offer high temperature resistance in indoor as well as outdoor areas such as patios, protecting floors against wear and tear.

At the same time, these coatings are also being utilized as protective mediums across the flooring sector and this has been boosting the North America concrete floor coatings market share. By 2026, the North America concrete floor coating market size is expected to surpass $520 million, by credit to the advantageous properties of these products such as abrasion resistance, superior adhesion, and efficient electrical insulation, rendering it one of the most extensively deployed coatings in the construction & building industry.

Polyurethane floor coatings are primarily of two types in terms of formulation, solvent-based and water-based. They are highly versatile and therefore can be applied to various material surfaces including wood.

Moreover, these coatings do not vapor any hazardous chemicals that can be fatal to humans, animals, and the environment. The segment will therefore gain traction across both and exterior concrete floor coatings and interior concrete floor coatings.

The two-component coating segment is projected to rise at a 6.2% CAGR through 2026, thanks to the widespread deployment of these coatings across applications that demand high protection to corrosion. Ensuring maximum protection from external forces and foreign particles, these coatings are heavily utilized in manufacturing plants of the food & beverage, plastic, and fabrication industries, among others.

The outdoor application segment emerged as a key contributor in the North America concrete floor coatings market forecast in the past and is expected to keep expanding through the forecast years. The expansion is primarily due to the surging demand for these coatings across commercial complexes as well as parking spaces.

The emergence of new trends such as the preference for mechanized parking garages that are compact and fully automated, has been spawning rising demand for exterior concrete floor coatings for and other areas.

The industry is driven by the development of highly efficient formulas that adhere to the most stringent policies by the leading concrete floor coating suppliers in North America. PPG Industries, BASF SE, Behr Paint Company, Sika Corporation, Jotun A/S, and The Tennant Company are some leading concrete floor coating suppliers in North America.

