North America Colorants Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2026

Few of the major competitors currently working in the North America Colorants market are BASF SE, Colorchem International Corp, Cathay Industries, DIC Corporation, Clariant, and others.

North America Colorants Market Definitions And Overview:

Colorant is a substance that is used in order to change the material’s surface. They are used for painting, coloring of different materials such as painting, printing and for the coloration of different materials such as plastics and food. Most of the colorants have classifications such as dyes and pigments. Dyes are soluble colored organic compounds used for textiles in water whereas pigments are insoluble compounds that hold application in paints, printing inks and plastics.

Colorants are very important ingredients in food such as confectionary, desserts, snacks and beverages. Colorants can be organic or inorganic, metal or mineral based too. It is also used in automotive part coloration and packaging. Most of the time, liquid colorants are compatible with many plastics and are cost efficient.

Growing promotional events and investment towards the colorants industries by various governmental bodies, to promote the manufacturers and suppliers in the developments is leading to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The North America Colorants Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Color (Natural Color, Synthetic Color)

Product (Pigments, Dyes, Color concentrates, Masterbatches)

End-User (Packaging, Paper & Printing, Textiles, Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Others)

Business Expansion:

In January 2017 Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical CO., LTD. Expanded the South America sale network by entering in Argentina by opening a sales office. Argentina with an increasing economy in the year was one of the best places to invest.

