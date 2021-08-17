North America Cold Chain Market Report, Industry Overview, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Cold Chain Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america cold chain market reached a value of US$ 59.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Cold chain refers to the process of storing and transporting temperature-sensitive products from the manufacturing facility to end users. It includes an uninterrupted series of refrigerated production, storage, and distribution activities, along with logistics. Cold chain logistics is used to preserve the shelf life of the products like frozen foods, pharmaceutical products, agricultural produce, and seafood. It also helps in reducing waste, maintaining the quality of the product, and preventing contamination. As a result, it has become crucial for trading health supplies, as well as food products, from one place to another.

North America Cold Chain Market Trends:

With rising lifestyle diseases like obesity in North America, the demand for pharmaceutical drugs is consequently growing. In order to ensure the efficacy of healthcare products, such as vaccines, biopharmaceuticals and clinical trial materials, manufacturers and logistics providers are increasingly required to utilize cold chain facilities. Apart from this, hectic schedules of the working population have increased the dependency on the internet for ordering fresh fruit and vegetable supplies from online retail channels. This has led to the rising demand for cold chain logistics in the North American region to deliver the products in perfect condition. Furthermore, manufacturers are incorporating the latest technologies such as advanced radio frequency identification (RFID) technology and the internet of things (IoT), as they offer cost benefits and a seamless connection at every step of the process. On account of these factors, the market is expected to experience strong growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

North America Cold Chain Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america cold chain market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Americold Logistics

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage Inc.

Versacold Logistics Services

Agro Merchants Group

Interstate Warehousing, Inc

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america cold chain market on the basis of service type, temperature, end user and country.

Breakup by Service Type:

Refrigerated Storage

Refrigerated Transport

Breakup by Temperature:

Chilled

Frozen

Breakup by End User:

Meat and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Country:

United States

Canada

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Industry Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

