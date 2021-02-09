North America Cloud Communication Platform Market To Witness Massive Growth Of US$ 5,592.5 million By 2027 With A CAGR Of 22.6% | Business Market Insights

The North America Cloud Communication Platform Market was valued at US$ 1,106.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,592.5 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2020 to 2027. Cloud communication platforms help overcome the issues related to high costs and inflexible nature of traditional or old type communication systems. The platforms combine developing technologies into a single type platform, thus minimizing the disturbance of integrating multiple services offered by several vendors. In the recent times, communication has changed from separate voice calling to video calls or voice over internet protocol (VoIP). The transformed methods of communications can easily be managed and controlled through cloud communication platforms. The platforms might offer secured service vendors, including net banking and social media, with two-way authentication for expending its services. Further, the increasing adoption of real-time web communication and technological advancements and upgrades in cloud technology are expected to drive the growth of the cloud communication platform market in the coming years.

Cloud IoT platforms facilitates stable and secured communication between devices and IoT platform. The cloud IoT platform provides several security features that ensure individual device security. It further offers data storage and processing capabilities, which permit the combination of APIs and other Cloud services. With the integration of IoT platforms with cloud communication platforms, various advantages are offered such as it maintains the hundreds of millions of devices, permits millions of devices to communicate with the IoT Platform at the same time, and guarantees 99.9% availability and accuracy.

The North America Cloud Communication Platform Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The North America Cloud Communication Platform Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Cloud communication platforms are efficient and cost-effective due to which organizations are training their sights on cloud telephony solutions. These platforms do not require any investment in the entire setup replete with several types of equipment as they are adaptable to emerging communication functionalities. A private branch exchange (PBX), a phone communication used within an organization. With cloud communication platforms, the PBX can be facilitated on a cloud at a lower cost. Various large enterprises and SMEs are choosing cloud communication platform to leverage cost-effectiveness and higher working efficiency benefits delivered by them. Moreover, these cloud communication platforms require no capital infrastructure costs, transparent pay-as-you-go subscriptions which is an added advantage for the cloud communication platforms.

The report analyzes factors affecting North America Cloud Communication Platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting North America Cloud Communication Platform market in these regions.

