North America Clean Label Ingredient Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Sensient Technologies

The North America Clean Label Ingredient Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

North America Clean Label Ingredient Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The 90 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in North America Clean Label Ingredient Market: Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Corbion Inc., Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Sensient Technologies, Koninklijke DSM NV, DuPont Danisco

Market Overview:

– Consumers demand clean labels on products to gain knowledge about the product that they are about to consume and at what level. Their interest in identifying the ingredients present in the food & beverage products has triggered the growth of the clean-label ingredient market.

– The demand for natural color is growing at a fast rate, due to the adverse health effects of artificial colorants, specifically in dairy and beverage products. The starch segment holds a significant share in the clean-label ingredient market, as more consumer goods companies are beginning to use simpler starches in their products.

Health Issues Associated with the Use of Artificial Food Additives

Consumers are becoming more aware of the adverse health effects associated with the consumption of various synthetic or artificial food ingredients, such as colorants, flavors, texturizers, fat replacers, and sweeteners, owing to various research projects and bans introduced by governments. Consumption of such ingredients can lead to hyperkinesia, tumors, skin rashes, kidney damage, migraine, sleep disturbance, asthma, and ill-gut health. These health issues have led to a consumer shift toward natural additives. Government authorities, such as the WHO, FDA, EFSA, and FSSAI, have recognized the hazardous effects of these ingredients and have laid down guidelines for the use of such ingredients in food products that food & beverage manufacturers have to comply. Moreover, the use of clean-label ingredients also assists manufacturers in their marketing and branding strategies. Thus, the demand for clean-label ingredients is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period.

United States holds the Largest Share

Clean label is driving new product innovation, foods generally sold in the United States are, clean, i.e., safe for consumption despite labeling not always being 100% truthful and not misleading. Yet, a number of trends have emerged in conjunction with the clean label movement as opportunities for food makers to connect and resonate with their target audience. Moreover, the demand for probiotic cultures and fatty food items, with healthier fatty acid compositions, vitamin compositions for particular nutrition value, is increasing in United States, which in turn boosting the demand for clean label ingredients in the country.

Competitive Landscape

Owing to the growing trends for clean-label products in the North American market, new product launch with varied taste, flavor, and the combination is the market approach adopted by the leading companies. Major players like Cargill, ADM, Kerry, etc. adopt various strategies, by acquiring other companies that hold a prominent market for clean-label ingredients. These leading companies have an extensive product portfolio for clean-label ingredients, such as proteins, flavors, and colors. Further expansion of the product portfolio within all categories assists the company’s position in the market.

