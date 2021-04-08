North America CHP Market Report in Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

According to a forecast, the North America CHP market size will observe a sizeable gain by 2026. Notable trend for smart heating networks and popularity of integrated heat & power generation plants will bode well in the next five years. Not to mention, refurbishment and replacement of traditional power generation systems with sophisticated cogeneration plants will continue to foster the trend in the region.

With the demand for captive power generation rising by leaps and bounds, stakeholders are likely to boost the North America CHP market value. Rigorous policies, regulations and norms to reduce carbon emission levels have further enthused confidence among the leading companies in the landscape.

Rigorous norms pertaining to infrastructure emission and government-funded financial incentives and robust net metering policies are expected to bolster the installation of CHP systems. For instance, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs came up with AlabamaSAVES—revolving loan program—in 2019 that would render the service of grants and incentives spanning from US$50,000 to US$ 4 million to commercials during installation of CHP.

The trend for monitoring and controlling at various pressures & temperature and integrated speed control have fueled the adoption of CHP facilities in the commercial sector.

The current trend alludes towards the integration of cloud based technologies in CHP power plants. For instance, an E-Power technology was introduced by ENER-G in 2018 to improve cogeneration plant performance with high engine performance, real-time analysis and low maintenance cost. It is worth noting that government schemes favoring road transport fuel certificates and domestic renewable incentives will augment the trend for biomass plants.

A palpable surge towards the adoption of biomass fueled engines and their popularity in colder areas have led to the popularity of biomass fuel. For instance, the Department of Energy announced the installation of more than 50 GW of CHP systems in the U.S. in 2019.

As the U.S. and Canada witness increased consumption of electricity in commercial, utility and industrial sectors, demand for 0.5 MW – 5 MW capacity CHP plant is likely to gain an uptick. Lately, North America has been witnessing a trend for renewable power and inclination to replace and restore conventional cogeneration power systems.

Leading companies are vying to enhance medium and large engines energy efficiency by 50% and will count on easy configuration, effective design, high efficiency, ability to function under hostile weather condition and low installation and maintenance costs will set the trend for CHP plants in the region.

While COVID-19 pandemic marred the industry growth in the first two quarters of 2020, soaring electricity demand and emphasis on renewable targets will drive the demand for CHP systems in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Besides, expansion of biomass CHP plants will propel the North America CHP market outlook.

Both legacy players and startups amped up their efforts focusing on collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, Joint Ventures and partnerships among global and regional companies to deploy sustainable CHP systems. Some of the dynamics such as robust load adjustments and space heating will continue to spur the trend through 2026.

