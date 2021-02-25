North America Chocolate Market | Market Share, Market Size, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players

The report titled “North America Chocolate Market By Value, By Segment (Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate), By Application (Everyday, Premium, Gourmet, Seasonal/Gift), By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Etc), By Sales Channel (Supermarket/ Hypermarket, Convenient Stores, Online), (Trends & Forecast), Outlook, 2025” provides an in-depth insight of region’s performance considering the effects of various aspects and factors.

The North American region, which is viewed as the second most prominent market in the chocolate industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% until the year 2025. The past pattern shows that the customer preference towards premium chocolates has grown at a rate of 6% in the last couple of years. The region’s chocolate market is highly supported by the economies of the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with the majority sales coming from the US having key players like Hershey’s, Mars, Lindt, and Nestle. The change in taste of customers has made the market attention shift to dark chocolate from milk chocolate which was dominating earlier. Also, the buying reasons have a parallel impact on the buying decision of the customers, such as the demand for packed & gourmet chocolates have increased in the region. In addition to these factors, the expanding customer characteristics of online purchases, have given its contribution to the industry.

An impulsive buying behavior has been witnessed among the region’s customers along with a rise in income level. The customers are now well aware of the various forms of chocolate products and their variants available in the market. The rise of health consciousness among the chocolate lovers has now made marketers to introduce a different range of chocolates catering to this market segment at a reasonable price. With the availability of a wide array of chocolate products, perception & buying behavior has changed drastically.

Major companies present in the market

Mondelez International, Ferrero SPA, Nestle S.A, Hershey Company, Lindt and SprüngliAG, Barry Callebaut, Mars Incorporated, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Godiva choclatier, Ezaki Glico Co, Lotte Confectionery, Kellogg Company, Cacau show, Morinaga & Co. Ltd, August Storck KG, Stella Bernrain, Blommer Chocolates Company, United Confectionery manufacturers, Cemoi Group, France, Neuhaus, Belgium, Brookside Chocolates, Ferrero SPA

Considered in this report

• Geography: North America

• Base year: 2019

• Estimated year: 2020

• Forecast year: 2025

Aspects covered in this report

• North America chocolate market with its value and forecast along with its segments

• Country-wise chocolate market analysis

• Various divers and challenges

• Ongoing trends and developments

• Five force models

• Top profiled companies

• Strategic recommendation

Countries covered

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest of North America

Types of chocolates in the report

• Milk chocolate

• Dark chocolate

• White chocolate

Table of contents

1. 1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Chocolate Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.1.1. Overall Market

3.1.2. North America Chocolate Market

3.1.3. Europe Chocolate Market

3.1.4. Asia-Pacific Chocolate Market

3.1.5. Latin America Chocolate Market

3.1.6. Middle East & Africa Chocolate Market

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Company

3.2.2. By Region

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By Application

3.2.5. By Sales Channel

3.3. Global Milk Chocolate Market Outlook

3.3.1. Market Size By Value

3.3.2. Market Share By Region

3.4. Global Dark Chocolate Market Outlook

3.4.1. Market Size By Value

3.4.2. Market Share By Region

3.5. Global White Chocolate Market Outlook

3.5.1. Market Size By Value

3.5.2. Market Share By Region

4. North America Chocolate Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. Milk Chocolate

4.1.3. Dark Chocolate

4.1.4. White Chocolate

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Country

4.2.2. By Application

4.2.3. By Sales Channel

4.3. USA Chocolate Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size By Type Value

4.3.2. Market Share By Application

4.4. Canada Chocolate Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size By Type Value

4.4.2. Market Share By Application

4.5. Mexico Chocolate Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size By Type Value

4.5.2. Market Share By Application

4.6. Rest of North America Chocolate Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market Size By Type Value

4.6.2. Market Share By Application

5. Raw Materials and Manufacturing Process

6. Global Chocolate Market Dynamics

6.1. Key Drivers

6.2. Key Challenges

7. Market Trends and Developments

7.1. Impulse buying behaviour

7.2. Trendy and healthy dark chocolates

7.3. Gluten free chocolate

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Mondelez International

8.2. Ferrero SPA

8.3. Nestle S.A

8.4. Hershey Company

8.5. Lindt and SprüngliAG

8.6. Barry Callebaut

8.7. Mars Incorporated

8.8. Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd

8.9. Godiva choclatier

8.10. Ezaki Glico Co

8.11. Lotte Confectionery

8.12. Kellogg Company

8.13. Cacau show

8.14. Morinaga & Co. Ltd

8.15. August Storck KG

8.16. Stella Bernrain

8.17. Blommer Chocolates Company

8.18. United Confectionery manufacturers

8.19. Cemoi Group, France

8.20. Neuhaus, Belgium

8.21. Brookside Chocolates

9. Strategic Recommendations

10. Disclaimer

