North America Charter Jet Services Market 2021 Business Scenario – Delta Private Jets, Executive Jet Management, Fly Victor Limited, Gama Aviation Plc, XO Global

The North America Charter Jet Services Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the North America Charter Jet Services Market: Delta Private Jets, Executive Jet Management, Inc., Fly Victor Limited, Gama Aviation Plc, Jettly Inc., Magellan Jets, LLC, NetJets IP, LLC, Paramount Business Jets, PrivateFly Ltd., Stratos Jet Charters, Inc., XO Global, LLC and Others.

November 2019, Seattle-based TCS World Travel introduced a new-built A321LR Airbus SE corporate jet, which has set new standards in the luxury air-travel market, which includes jet expeditions. This jet delivers new standards in comfort and convenience, and also saves time for traveling to a certain destination.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Customer Preference for Luxury Travel Bolstering Demand

The preference for luxury travel has been growing rapidly in North America mainly due to the presence of many HNWIs in this region. As per the 2019 edition of the Credit Suisse Research Institute’s Global Wealth report, there are around 84,035 ultra HNWIs in the region. To provide a personalized experience, aircraft charter operators are leveraging state-of-the-art innovation to offer a complete suite of flight solutions from fixed-price charter to customized membership programs. For instance, XO Global LLC, a leading charter service provider based in the US, deploys turnkey solutions to offer an asset-light alternative to full jet ownership and the rigid, non-refundable jet card and fractional jet ownership models. The company operates a fleet of 116 owned aircraft, and 1,500 partner operator aircraft, to provide a distinguished level of service even while booking single seats on shared flights. Several other charter operators are trying to attract customers by launching different schemes that enhance the convenience, dependability, and efficiency on offer. Such developments are envisioned to drive the business prospects of the players in the North America charter jet services market in the upcoming period.

The United States is Anticipated to Dominate the Market

The US is anticipated to dominate the market in focus during the forecast period. Certain factors, such as the presence of many HNWIs, increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, and the evolution of new aircraft ownership models have propelled the business prospects of the market players in the US. For instance, in October 2018, Embraer SA introduced the most disruptive and technologically advanced aircraft into mid-size and super mid-size categories – the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets. The Praetor 500 is the fastest mid-size aircraft that can traverse for over 5,500 km without the need to refuel. Furthermore, to fulfill the demand of consumers in this region, air-charter operations have undertaken a fleet-modernization initiative, which has resulted in the dispersal of several contracts for procuring new business jets. For instance, in October 2019, Embraer SA signed USD 1.4 billion deal with Flexjet, a leading charter operator in the US, for delivering the Praetor Jets, and Phenom 300. Such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the North America charter jet services market during the forecast period.

