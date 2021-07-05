North America Ceramic Ball Bearings Market Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities 2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Ceramic Ball Bearings Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the north america ceramic ball bearings market reached a value of US$ 440 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Ceramic ball bearings are gaining immense traction across the North American region. This can be accredited to their assistance in reducing friction resistance, increasing stiffness and acceleration capability, and offering longer service life. They also minimize operational costs and lower the risk of costly repairs. Presently, they are available in various types, including angular, thrust, pillow block, needle, and roller bearings.
The North American region represents one of the major markets of ceramic ball bearings on account of industrialization and constant technological innovations. Apart from this, as they have remarkable electrical insulation properties, which reduce the risk of electrical erosion and seizure of the rolling elements, they find extensive application in the manufacturing of automobile components. Moreover, numerous developments in the aerospace and automotive sectors are catalyzing the product demand in the region. The escalating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) due to growing environmental concerns is expected to drive the market.
North America Ceramic Ball Bearings Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the north america ceramic ball bearings market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the north america ceramic ball bearings market on the basis of raw material, product type, application and country.
Breakup by Raw Material:
- Zirconium Oxide
- Silicon Nitride
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Hybrid Ceramic Ball Bearings
- Full Ceramic Ball Bearings
Breakup by Application:
- Electric Motor
- Automobile
- Under Water Equipment
- Laboratory Equipment
- Aerospace
- Others
Breakup by Country:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Industry Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
