North America Cell Line Development Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2024

In terms of cell line, the North America cell line development market share is dominated by the hybridomas technology. Single-cell cloning of hybridomas is leveraged in the generation of a unique library of monoclonal antibodies on a large scale, which is crucial for preventing, diagnosing, and treating numerous diseases.

The growth in the number of research activities and clinical trials especially directed toward the development of COVID-19 treatments and therapies has been supporting the market in North America.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1067/sample

The biopharmaceuticals segment is one of the fastest expanding segments in the North America cell line development sector and is projected to contribute handsomely toward the market share between 2020 and 2026. The primary driver is the growing focus toward the production and distribution of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, especially for developing effective treatments for COVID-19 infection.

By 2024, the North America cell line development market size is estimated to be around $2.7 billion, triggered by the escalating demand for COVID-19 treatments that involve monoclonal antibodies. The growing number of technological advancements in the areas of cell therapy and gene therapy have been fostering the demand for cell line development in the region.

With expirations of several popular biologics such as Avonex, Lantus, and Neupogen, the need for new biologics has been on the rise. This factor, alongside the alarming rise in the frequency of cancer, has been stimulating the demand for cell line development in North America.

During 2017, the North America cell line development market share from the reagent and media products segment registered the highest growth in terms of revenue generation and is slated to retain its expansion rate. This can be ascribed to the multiple applications of these products across drug discovery, regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, bio production, toxicity testing & research, among others.

The commendable pace of technological breakthroughs across cell line development equipment has been enabling the growth of the North America market size.

Recombinant cell line has been finding a wide variety of applications across secondary cell lines as well as biologics. The segment is poised for noteworthy growth through 2026 and was accountable for a share of over 31.2% of the overall North America cell line development industry. The industry was supported by the rising manufacturing and approvals of recombinant protein therapeutics.

During 2017, the U.S. accounted for a major share in the North America cell line development industry share, accruing a revenue worth over $1 billion. There are favorable reimbursement policies from both private as well as public insurers. The presence of a robust healthcare sector, high degree of awareness related to the benefits of gene therapy and cell therapy, and the rising approval of biologics amongst the population have been driving the market trends.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1067/customize-this-report

Sartorius, GVK BIO, WuXi AppTec, Samsung Biologic, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Progenitor, and Lonza Group are some leading market players in the North America market for cell line development.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. North America Cell Line Development Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Reagents and media

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3. Equipment

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Incubators

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Centrifuges

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Bioreactors

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Storage equipment

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Microscopes

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

4.4. Accessories

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Cell Line Development Market, By Source

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Mammalian

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3. Non-mammalian

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Insects

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Amphibians

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. North America Cell Line Development Market, By Cell Line Type

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Recombinant cell lines

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.3. Hybridomas

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.4. Continuous cell lines

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

6.5. Primary cell lines

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1067/north-america-cell-line-development-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Phone: 1-800-986-6917

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com