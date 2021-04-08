North America Cardiovascular Devices Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Application Type (Coronary Heart Disease,Sudden Cardiac Arrest,Stroke,Cerebrovascular Heart Disease,Others)By End User (Hospitals & Clinics,Ambulatory Surgical Centers,Cardiac Centers)

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled Cardiovascular Devices Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device, Application, End User and Geography. The global cardiovascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 71.1 Bn in 2027 from US$ 40.8 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cardiovascular devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global cardiovascular devices market was segmented by device, application and end user. The device segments was classified as electrocardiography (ECG), pacemaker, stent, defibrillator, cardiac catheter, guidewire, heart valve, event monitor, and others. Based on the application it is divided into coronary heart disease, sudden cardiac arrest, stroke, cerebrovascular heart disease and others. And on the basis of the end user the market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and cardiac centers.

The market for cardiovascular devices is expected to grow significantly due to factors significantly increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising developments for cardiovascular devices, and increasing elderly population. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for approval and high cost of products and procedures are likely to act as restraining factors for the cardiovascular devices market.

The major players operating in the cardiovascular devices market include, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Biosense Webster, Inc (Johnson and Johnson), General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The market is has provided inorganic growth strategies to these companies by various market consolidations. For instance, in January, 2019 Edward Lifesciences Corporation announced completion of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. The acquisition, has enhanced the critical care portfolio of the company.

NORTH AMERICA CARDIOVASCULAR DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Device

Electrocardiography (ECG)

Pacemaker

Stent

Defibrillator

Cardiac Catheter

Guidewire

Heart Valve

Event Monitor

Others

By Application

Coronary Heart Disease

Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Stroke

Cerebrovascular Heart Disease

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



