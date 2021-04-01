North America Car Rentals Market Report- Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Trends And Forecast 2025

The North America Car Rentals Market report delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business related information of the market at a global level. The complete range of information related to the North America Car Rentals Market is obtained through various sources and this obtained bulk of the information is arranged, processed, and represented by a group of specialists through the application of different methodological techniques and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based study regarding the North America Car Rentals Market.

Car Rental market has evolved intensely in the very recent years and is also expected to evolve in similar fashion in the near future. The number of operational cars available for short term rental in North America were 2,491,070 vehicles in 2017. During the same year, the number of car rental transactions between a car rental company and consumers were 137.45 million. During the historic period, the number of operational cars grew at a CAGR of 4.01%, while the number of rental transactions grew at a CAGR of 2.79%.

Furthermore, the report also details out Fleet Size for the period 2013 to 2022 along with Utilization Rate and Average Revenue per Day from the Car Rental business in North America. The report acts as an essential tool for companies active or plans to venture in to North Americas Car Rental market. The comprehensive statistics within the report provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Reason to buy this Report:

Scope of North America Car Rentals Market Report:

Overview of the Car Rental business in North AmericaAnalysis of the Utilization Rate, Fleet available for rent and actual on-rent daysHistoric and forecast revenues by Customer type and average revenue per day for the period 2013 through to 2022, Analytics on key market moving parameters rental occasions, rental days, average rental length and othersKey revenue statistics on Point of Rental and Insurance / Temporary Car Replacement market segments.

Table of contents for North America Car Rentals Market:

1 North America

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 North America Car Rental Market: Value by Customer Type & Rental Location

1.2.1 Overall Market Value, 2013-2017

1.2.1.1 Historic Business Rentals, 2013 – 2017

1.2.1.2 Historic Business Rentals (by Category) Review, 2013 – 2017

1.2.1.3 Historic Leisure Rentals, 2013 – 2017

1.2.1.4 Historic Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2013 – 2017

1.2.1.5 Historic Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2013 – 2017

1.2.2 Overall Market Value, 2017-2022

1.2.2.1 Forecast Business Rentals, 2017 – 2022

1.2.2.2 Forecast Business Rentals (by Category), 2017 – 2022

1.2.2.3 Forecast Leisure Rentals, 2017 – 2022

1.2.2.4 Forecast Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2017 – 2022

1.2.2.5 Forecast Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2017 – 2022

1.3 North America Car Rental Market: Fleet Size

1.3.1 Fleet Size Review, 2013 – 2017

1.3.2 Fleet Size Forecast, 2017 – 2022

1.4 North America Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Occasions

1.4.1 Number of Rental Occasions Review, 2013 – 2017

1.4.2 Number of Rental Occasions Forecast, 2017 – 2022

1.5 North America Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Days

1.5.1 Number of Rental Days Review, 2013 – 2017

1.5.2 Number of Rental Days Forecast, 2017 – 2022

2 Canada

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Canada Car Rental Market: Value by Customer Type & Rental Location

2.2.1 Overall Market Value, 2013-2017

2.2.1.1 Historic Business Rentals, 2013 – 2017

2.2.1.2 Historic Business Rentals (by Category) Review, 2013 – 2017

2.2.1.3 Historic Leisure Rentals, 2013 – 2017

2.2.1.4 Historic Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2013 – 2017

2.2.1.5 Historic Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2013 – 2017

2.2.2 Overall Market Value, 2017-2022

2.2.2.1 Forecast Business Rentals, 2017 – 2022

2.2.2.2 Forecast Business Rentals (by Category), 2017 – 2022

2.2.2.3 Forecast Leisure Rentals, 2017 – 2022

2.2.2.4 Forecast Leisure Rentals (by Category), 2017 – 2022

2.2.2.5 Forecast Insurance Replacement Revenue, 2017 – 2022

2.3 Canada Car Rental Market: Fleet Size

2.3.1 Fleet Size Review, 2013 – 2017

2.3.2 Fleet Size Forecast, 2017 – 2022

2.4 Canada Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Occasions

2.4.1 Number of Rental Occasions Review, 2013 – 2017

2.4.2 Number of Rental Occasions Forecast, 2017 – 2022

2.5 Canada Car Rental Market: Number of Rental Days

2.5.1 Number of Rental Days Review, 2013 – 2017

2.5.2 Number of Rental Days Forecast,2017 – 2022

2.6 Canada Car Rental Market: Average Rental Length

2.6.1 Average Rental Length Review, 2013 – 2017

2.6.2 Average Rental Length Forecast,2017 – 2022

2.7 Canada Car Rental Market: Utilization Rate

2.7.1 Historic Utilization Rate, 2013 – 2017

2.7.2 Forecast Utilization Rate, 2017 – 2022

2.8 Canada Car Rental Market: Average Revenue Per Day

2.8.1 Average Revenue per Day Review, 2013 – 2017

2.8.2 Average Revenue per Day Forecast,2017 – 2022

3 United States of America

And more…