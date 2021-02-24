North America Cannabis Market Size 2021 | Business Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

North America Cannabis Market Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek and others.

North America Cannabis Market By Product Type (Buds, Oil, Tinctures, Others), Usage (Medical, Recreational), Crop Variety (Cannabis Indica, Cannabis Sativa, Others), Distribution Channel (Physical, Digital, Others) and Country (U.S., Canada) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

North America Cannabis Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global North America Cannabis market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of North America Cannabis as follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year to 2027

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

North America Cannabis Manufacturers

North America Cannabis Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

North America Cannabis Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

