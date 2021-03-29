North America C-Arms Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2021–2028) || BMI Biomedical International S.R.L., AADCO Medical

A New market study, titled North America C-Arms market provides thorough overview of the market. North America C-Arms market identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. This market report carries out an assessment of the growth rate and the market value of industry based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis. A professional survey report including top most players analysis with CAGR during Forecasts year 2027 and North America C-Arms market up and down. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a local development status, comprising market size. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the North America C-Arms market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the market.

C-Arms market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 1,827.95 million by 2027. Technological advancement in C-arms is the major driver for the growth of the market.

North America C-Arms Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Assing S.p.A

BMI Biomedical International s.r.l.

AADCO Medical, Inc

Eurocolumbus s.r.l

Shimadzu Corporation

ITALRAY

Hologic Inc

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

STEPHANIX

MS WESTFALIA GMBH

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Ziehm Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon Inc

EcoRay, INTERMEDICAL S.r.l.

Ecotron and GE Healthcare

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

By Type (Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms)

By Technology (Image Intensifiers, Flat Panel)

By Application (Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neuro Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Urology, Pain Management, General Surgery, Others)

By End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others)

By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

North America C-Arms Market trends and dynamics:

– Supply and demand (2021-2027)

– Current trends/opportunities/challenges

– Market segments and sub-segments

– Technological breakthroughs

– Market size (2021-2027)

– Value chain and stakeholder analysis

– Competitive landscape

Table Of Contents:

Chapter 1: Definition, Market overview & Market Scope, Applications of North America C-Arms, Market Segment by Regions.

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure.

Chapter 3: Market Segmentation, Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Competitive analysis.

Chapter 4: Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis, Sales Analysis, Sales Price Analysis.

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis, North America C-Arms Segment Market Analysis.

Chapter 7 and 8: The North America C-Arms Segment Market Analysis, Major Manufacturers Analysis of North America C-Arms.

Chapter 9: Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type.

Chapter 10: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

Chapter 11: North America C-Arms Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 12, 13: North America C-Arms sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and Reliable data source.

The North America C-Arms report covers all the market aspects. North America C-Arms market report provides an extensive study with respect to present and upcoming market opportunities which puts light on the future investment in the market.

North America C-Arms Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Mobile C-Arms, Fixed C-Arms. Mobile C-Arms segment is dominating in the market because mobile C-Arms are easily movable from one room to another room without the requirement of any extra space.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into image intensifiers, flat panel. Image Intensifiers is dominating in the market because image intensifiers provide sharpen images of internal organ of body compare than flat panel. However flat panel is growing with highest CAGR due to technology innovation in flat panel c-arms.

On the basis of model type, the market is segmented into floor mounted, ceiling mounted. Floor mounted is dominating in the market because floor mounted is dominating in the market because it is mostly used by surgeons. However ceiling mounted is growing with highest CAGR due to celling mounted mostly used in hospitals.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into orthopaedic and trauma surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, neuro surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, urology, pain management, general surgery, others. Orthopaedic and trauma surgeries are dominating in the market rising cases of orthopaedic injuries in North America.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, diagnostic centres, speciality clinics, others. Hospitals segment is dominating in the market because mostly surgeries cases performed in the hospitals compare than others.

Competitive Landscape and North America C-Arms Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are Assing S.p.A, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., AADCO Medical, Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Shimadzu Corporation, ITALRAY, Hologic Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa., STEPHANIX,MS WESTFALIA GMBH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH., Ziehm Imaging, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Inc, EcoRay, INTERMEDICAL S.r.l., Ecotron and GE Healthcare among other domestic and global Players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In January, 2018, Hologic, Inc. introduced avdvance version Fluroscan InSight FD Mini C-Arm device. This product is basically used for orthopedists and podiatrists. By this product lauched company enchance their product portfolio.

