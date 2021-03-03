North America Business Jet Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

North America Business Jet Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025

The North America Business Jet Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the North America Business Jet.

The North America business jet market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period.



– The growth of tourism in this region is mainly driving the business jet market. Also, charter services are expanding their routes and presence, which is attributed to the growth of the market.

– The emerging aviation emission norms and the diversified requirement of the clientele to personalize their travel experience have bolstered the demand for newer generation aircraft. Also, the presence of a large High Net-worth Individual (HNWI) clientele in North America has had a positive effect on the demand-side dynamics of the market. Whereas, the associated ownership benefits, in terms of evolving fractional ownership or private jet card programs, has been a decisive factor promoting the growth of the market in the region.

– Technological advancements in avionics systems, new product launches, and long-term procurement and service agreements are some of the major factors driving the demand for business jet OEMs.

Top Leading Companies of North America Business Jet Market are Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation SA, Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, The Boeing Company, Qatar Airways Group, Textron Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Customer Preference for Luxury Travel Bolstering Demand for Long Range Business Jet

The preference for luxury travel has been growing rapidly in North America, mainly due to the presence of many HNWIs in this region. Also, the quality of travel is preferred by passengers, such as comfort and in-flight entertainment. The development of lightweight materials may also provide new opportunities for the market. Also, accessories like a seat belt, seat frame/stand, actuators, cushions, cushion covers, hand rest, headrests, and assembly parts and systems increase the inclination of the customer’s experience. Airlines are installing new and advanced cabin interior systems, like mood lighting, in-flight live streaming, and new fiber seats that are embedded with smart sensors that manually control seat pressure, tension, temperature, and movement by the use of an app on the phone, to enhance the passenger experience. For instance, in March 2020, Bombardier Inc. introduced its Learjet aircraft, which has High-speed 4G Connectivity. The high level of cabin personalization, as per the tastes of the customers, is one of the major factors driving the adoption of business jets. Also, the hassle in commercial aviation is causing demand in private and business jets. Private aviation reduces the stress and frustration of passengers being subjected to queues for undergoing mandatory security checks at the airports. Additionally, it allows for more flexibility for travel as a flight can be scheduled at any time as per the requirement of the aircraft owner and operator.

The United States is Anticipated to Dominate the North America Business Jet Market



The United States is anticipated to dominate the market in focus during the forecast period. Certain factors, such as the presence of many HNWIs, increasing demand for newer generation aircraft, and the evolution of new aircraft ownership models, have propelled the business prospects of the market players in the United States. For instance, in October 2018, Embraer SA introduced the most disruptive and technologically advanced aircraft into mid-size and super mid-size categories – the Praetor 500 and Praetor 600 business jets. The Praetor 500 is the fastest mid-size aircraft that can traverse for over 5,500 km without the need to refuel. Furthermore, to fulfill the demand of consumers in this region, air-charter operations have undertaken a fleet-modernization initiative, which has resulted in the dispersal of several contracts for procuring new business jets. For instance, in October 2019, Embraer SA signed USD 1.4 billion deal with Flexjet, a leading charter operator in the United States, for delivering the Praetor Jets, and Phenom 300. Such developments are envisioned to bolster the growth prospects of the US business jets market during the forecast period.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

