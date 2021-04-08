North America Busbar Trunking System Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2025

The lighting system segment of the North America busbar trunking system market size has been soaring of late, owing to the expanded demand for lightweight energy distribution systems, especially across primary and secondary grid networks. As these systems possess power ratings that range between 25 to 40 A, they are highly suitable for commercial applications.

The market is receiving considerable support from the renovation and refurbishment activities across the industrial sector in the region. The trending focus toward maximum digitalization has been inducing governments to invest in infrastructural development of industrial facilities. The facilities require high-power electrical solutions such as three-phase busbar systems.

The transformation of the electric grid infrastructure of North American countries, coupled with the emphasis on the deployment of energy efficient systems to save on energy costs has been instrumental in boosting the adoption of busbar trunking systems in the region. The higher focus of the market players toward offering solutions that can reduce power loss at the same time transmit high power has been a key stimulant of the demand for three-phase busbar trunking.

In terms of conductor, the North America busbar trunking system market share has been differentiated into aluminum and copper. The aluminum segment has been slated to register high growth rate through the forecast years. The expansion of the segment can be accredited to the fact that aluminum is well-suited for numerous industrial applications, thanks to its light weight.

This is a significant growth driver since companies can significantly save on transportation costs, pushing the demand for electrical busbar systems. The industrial segment in the North America busbar trunking system market outlook is expected to represent a major portion of the total revenue through 2025, in terms of application.

The North America busbar trunking system industry outlook has been bifurcated into air-insulated and sandwich insulation. The air-insulated busbar systems are being increasingly leveraged by end-users. This is on account of the ability of this type of insulation to hold out against high voltage currents in case there are short circuit events.

Additionally, the government has been investing in the development of commercial and industrial facilities, which has been pushing the demand for air-insulated systems in North America. The growing emphasis on the widespread adoption of frequency distribution links amongst manufacturing and processing units is accelerating the growth of the segment.

The market for busbar trunking systems in North America has been gaining considerable revenue from the sandwich insulation segment. Sandwich insulation is capable of withstanding both high short circuit currents. It can also handle lower voltage drops in industrial applications. These units are being developed to feature enhanced fire-resistant properties when compared with the other systems.

The booming commercial sector in Canada and the U.S. has been speeding up North America busbar trunking system industry forecast. Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Anord Mardix, General Electric, Eaton, Entraco, Naxso, Legrand, Larsen & Toubro, Mardix are some leading busbar trunking system providers.

