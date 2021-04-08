North America Breast Implant Market Outlook | Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2025

In terms of end-use, the North America breast implant market has been bifurcated into clinics and hospitals. The industry share from the clinics segment is expected to rise at a 9.7% CAGR trough 2025. The growth is driven by the shorter procedural time when compared with hospitals as well as the availability of skilled personnel. The demand at clinics has also been growing due to their ability to offer individual attention and personalized solutions.

Round breast implants have also been witnessing considerable demand over the past few years and the segment is projected to surge at a 9.7% CAGR through the forecast timeline. As these implants contain a fluid, they acquire the shape of the breasts in a natural way. This has been pushing the North America breast implant market.

The trending focus on physical appearance amongst women has been generating a substantial demand for the North America breast implant market. Some of the leading reasons women might opt for breast augmentation include the rising incidence of breast cancer, need to correct asymmetry, increasing number of mastectomy procedures, and growing concerns about weight loss, childbirth, and breastfeeding.

The alarming rise in the number of breast cancer cases in North America, especially in the U.S., has been a major stimulant of the North America breast implant market size. Presently, there is a 13% average risk of developing breast cancer amongst women in the U.S.

As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, nearly 281,550 new invasive breast cancer cases will be recorded amongst women and around 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma are likely to be diagnosed during 2021. The disease is the second leading cause of death due to cancer amongst women.

The growing awareness pertaining to the benefits associated with cosmetic surgeries has resulted in a higher adoption rate of breast implants. Cosmetic surgery procedures and breast implants can improve one’s psychosocial as well as sexual well-being, thereby enhancing the overall quality of life amongst women of all ages, as per the findings of several research studies.

The desire to appear attractive can also translate to better self-esteem, higher job opportunities, and improved social opportunities for the individual. The ability of these surgical procedures to address the individual needs of women via tailored solutions has been boosting the prospects of the North America breast implant industry.

As per the findings of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons or ASPS, the number of cosmetic surgery procedures performed was recorded at more than 1.8 million during 2017. Of these, the breast augmentation segment accounted for a major share. The expanding demand for breast augmentation surgeries can be accredited to the reduced costs, higher availability, and risen consumer satisfaction associated with the procedures.

Since silicone implants ensure less wrinkling, lesser risk of downward displacement, at the same time providing natural appearance. Stimulated by these benefits, the North America breast implant market share from the segment was estimated to be worth $688.2 million during 2018.

Allergan Plc, Ideal Implant Inc, Laboratory Arion, Establishment Labs SA, GC Aesthetics, Mentor worldwide LLC, Sientra, and Cereplas are some leading breast implant manufacturers and suppliers in North America.

