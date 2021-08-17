North America Biomass Gasification Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “North America Biomass Gasification Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the north america biomass gasification market reached a volume of XX TWh in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the North America biomass gasification market to reach a volume of XX TWh by 2026, registering a CAGR of XX during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Biomass gasification is a thermal chemical process that converts carbonaceous biomass into a combustible gas. This resulting gas consists of carbon monoxide (CO), hydrogen (H2), carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4) and other gaseous hydrocarbons along with contaminants, such as tars, char, and ash. Biomass gasification takes place at a lower temperature (900° C) as compared to coal-gasification. As biomass is a renewable source of energy obtained from organic matter such as plant and animal waste, biomass gasification has gained widespread preference in North America. It provides clean gaseous fuel for use in furnaces, boilers and internal combustion engines for power generation and process heating.

North America Biomass Gasification Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the north america biomass gasification market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the north america biomass gasification market on the basis of source and country.

Breakup by Product Source:

  • Solid Biomass
  • Biogas
  • Municipal Waste
  • Liquid Biomass

Breakup by Product Country:

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico

