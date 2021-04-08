North America Biohazard Bags Market to Witness Substantial Growth through 2026 In-Depth Qualitative Insights, Regional Analysis and Forecast

The U.S. biohazard bags market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of around 7.5% through 2026, mainly attributed to increased awareness towards sustainability.

Prevalence of biohazard bags for the disposal and collection of blood components given the unprecedented rise in medical waste has prompted the manufacturers to ramp up the production of the material.

The North America biohazard bags market revenue is likely to gain traction in the wake of sustained demand for safe and effective disposal of medical waste. With medical waste containing a host of infectious materials stemming from healthcare facilities, palpability for biohazard bags to negate the risk of infection among waste handlers will become pronounced in the next few years.

An uptick in the regulatory guidelines for proper collection and disposal of biomedical waste has instilled confidence among the stakeholders. To illustrate, the CDC has come up with specific guidelines and rules to boost the healthcare professionals’ safety while handling medical waste.

Other organizations such as OSHA and the Department of Transportation (DOT) have introduced regulations for storage and proper collection off medical waste. In terms of revenue, the North America biohazard bags market is projected to surpass US$190 million by 2026.

Biohazard bags weighing 15 to 35 gallon have become immensely popular for offices, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities. These bags are ideal for the collection of blood samples, metals and toxic waste with the labelling of a universal biohazard symbol.

The 15 to 35 gallon segment was pegged at around US$ 30 million in 2019, partly attributed to its ability to propel film strength for tough applications. A meteoric rise in biomedical waste owing to an upsurge in the number of surgeries will stimulate the trend for 15 to 35 gallon biohazard bags.

The trend for more than 35 gallon biohazard bags is likely to be more apparent given their strong presence in facilities, including hospitals, nursing centers and laboratories owing to tremendous tear and puncture resistance. The North America biohazard bags market from more than 35 gallon segment is expected to grow robustly at over 7% CAGR through 2026.

End-users in the U.S. and Canada are exhibiting trend for high-density polyethylene materials for they are weather-resistant, cost-effective thermoplastic, tough at extremely low temperature and are flexible. The high-density polyethylene segment was pegged at more than USD 15 million in 2019.

The trend for these materials comes on the heels of their ability to provide enough strength for the medical waste handling. Meanwhile, end-users have also shown traction for polypropylene bags as they are easy to open and are printed with the biohazard symbols for robust and rapid biomedical waste identification. The polypropylene segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% through 2026.

Considering the amount of infectious type of waste stemming from laboratories, demand for biohazard bags which can handle and dispose such medical waste has surged. The laboratories & research centers segment was projected to be pegged at around 33% revenue share in 2019.

With hospitals generating a large pie of waste given the number of surgeries performed, use of biohazard bags for collection, transportation and storing to offset the infection to healthcare workers and patients has become prevalent in the region. The hospital segment observed over 25% revenue share in 2019, the growth trajectory is likely to remain bullish through 2026.

Stakeholders are gearing to boost their revenue stream through product portfolio expansion in the U.S. against the backdrop of presence of leading companies and adoption of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure. Besides, the implementation of regulatory guidelines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic will further the trend for biohazard bags.

