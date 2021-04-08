North America Biogas Market: What Factors Will Drive the Industry Growth in Upcoming Years?

The U.S. biogas market trends will be primarily driven by ongoing innovations and developments in the renewables space and declining biogas costs. As per the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) 2018 report, the country has registered 787 MW of new biogas production capacity between 2009 and 2018. The regional biogas production will continue to grow with the emerging need for economical and sustainable waste management.

Meanwhile, supportive government efforts towards efficient waste handling and reducing the carbon footprint will fuel the biogas market in Canada. The country had nearly 61 operational anaerobic digestion plants in the agriculture and agri-food sector during 2019, with at least 5 more facilities under construction, according to the Canada Biogas Association.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1295/sample

In addition to a tightening regulatory scenario, the abundant availability of biogas feedstock will turn out to be a key factor driving the North America biogas industry expansion. The region has been increasingly focusing on achieving diversity across the energy portfolio with the large-scale shift towards renewable energy sources.

Ongoing efforts towards reducing the global carbon footprint and achieving a circular economy are transforming the North America biogas market outlook. Tightening environmental regulations over the years to curb the rising carbon emissions have brought about a major transition towards renewable technologies. These factors along with the need for sustainable waste management practices are fueling biogas consumption in the region.

One of the significant advantages of biogas plants is that they can be used to generate combined heat and power (CHP) which has emerged as one of the most sustainable energy generation technologies. As the North America biogas market continues to gain traction, let’s take a look at some of the key factors driving future developments in the industry.

Biogas generation from organic waste is expected to increase considerably in the coming years, with growing focus over utilizing biodegradable sources of waste. The introduction of stricter waste management norms to ensure environmental sustainability will certainly encourage the use of organic waste materials for biogas production.

Meanwhile, factors such as low investment costs, improved energy density, and faster production will boost biogas generation from energy crop-based sources. Amalgamized form of manure and maize being a cost-effective solution is among the most commonly used energy crop substrate used to obtain biogas. Growing financial support for renewable energy generation will fuel the consumption of energy crop-based biogas significantly.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1295/customize-this-report

Considering the process used for generation of biogas, the anaerobic digestion segment is anticipated to grow substantially in the near future. Ongoing efforts towards improving the rural economy and conservation of agricultural lands are among the prime factors supporting this growth. The need to minimize waste generation from animal farms, food processing industries, and slaughterhouses will further boost the adoption of anaerobic digestion, which offers numerous advantages including enhanced soil health and improved energy independency.

In addition, government initiatives such as the Four R’s Approach and the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) will undeniably serve as catalysts for the development of new anaerobic digestion-based biogas plants in the future.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. North America Biogas Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2014 – 2025

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Vendor matrix

3.4. Innovation & sustainability

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.6. Industry impact forces

3.6.1. Growth drivers

3.6.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7. Growth potential analysis

3.8. Porter’s analysis

3.9. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.9.1. Strategy dashboard

3.10. PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4. North America Biogas Market, By Substrate

4.1. North America Biogas market by substrate, 2018 & 2025

4.2. Organic waste

4.2.1. North America market from organic waste, 2014 – 2025

4.2.2. North America market from organic waste, by country, 2014 – 2025

4.3. Sewage sludge

4.3.1. North America market from sewage sludge, 2014 – 2025

4.3.2. North America market from sewage sludge, by country, 2014 – 2025

4.4. Energy crops

4.4.1. North America market from energy crops, 2014 – 2025

4.4.2. North America market from energy crops, by country, 2014 – 2025

4.5. Others

4.5.1. North America market from others, 2014 – 2025

4.5.2. North America market from others, by country, 2014 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1295/north-america-biogas-market